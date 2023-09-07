Western’s boys tennis team handled Eastern 5-0 Wednesday at Greentown for its second decisive victory over a possible sectional opponent in as many days.
Western was coming off a 5-0 victory over two-time defending sectional champion Northwestern on Tuesday. Just like in that match, the Panthers controlled all five points against the Comets.
Miles Bowley was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles, Evan Trauring dropped just one game at No. 2 singles and Charlie Gilbert was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles. In addition, Aidan Mawbey and Kaleb York took a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles and Evan Butcher and James Paden won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
“It was pretty good,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “It’s always tough to play several matches in a week without practicing in between, but I thought we played well. Eastern is well coached with Coach [Shawn] Flanary there. They do a lot of things right so that made us have to execute plays. We were able to get enough to get the job done.”
The District 3 No. 8-ranked Panthers moved to 11-1, matching their win total from last season when they went 11-11. (The Tribune incorrectly reported Western’s record in Wednesday’s paper.)
“Western has a really strong team,” Eastern’s Flanary said. “We were excited to have an opportunity to play against a really good team like that, to get better. At four of the five matches, we had one of the sets that was pretty tight, just a break in serve, so we were pleased with that. We just got beat by a better team.”
Western hosts Delphi today for the Panthers’ senior day and then hosts Cass on Saturday for a makeup match.
Eastern was scheduled to host Taylor today for the Comets’ senior day, but that match has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
NW 5, CASS 0
Northwestern bounced back from a 5-0 loss to Western on Tuesday to beat former Hoosier Conference/future Three Rivers Conference rival Cass 5-0 on Wednesday at Walton.
Ian Woods capped the 5-0 win by rallying for a 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 win at No. 2 singles. Also for the Tigers (8-2), Blake Wise won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Landen Begley won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
“We did a nice job recovering from our letdown [Tuesday],” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “For the most part, we played pretty solid tennis. Proud of Ian for coming back after being down a set. He won ugly, but it’s a win.
“It’s always a joy to play Cass. They are well coached. Their team has good attitudes and solid character,” he added. “We have a tough one against Peru [today].”
CULVER AC. 5, PERU 0
District 3 No. 1-ranked Culver Academies dealt District 3 No. 6 Peru its first loss of the season.
No. 3 singles player Jacob Boswell had the best match for visiting Peru (9-1), going three sets in a 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-3 loss.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, TIPTON 0
The Panthers beat the Blue Devils 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 in a Hoosier Conference East Division match at Tipton.
Kayleigh Turner and Lacy Rathbun led Western with double-doubles — Turner had 34 assists and 20 service points and Rathbun had 15 kills and 16 digs. Also for the Panthers (11-2), Caitlin Sylvester floored 10 kills, Kenna Smith had eight kills and three blocks and Rhiana Bowman had five kills and six blocks.
“We came out ready to play,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We had great energy from the beginning. I’m proud of the way the girls played the net. Lots of touches and transitions were good.”
Western visits Hamilton Heights tonight for another HC East Division match.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 198, ELWOOD 234
Tipton’s Josie Butler shot 42 to take medalist honors and help Tipton shave 21 strokes off Tuesday’s score. Kennedy Lancaster added a 44, Lucy Lightfoot shot 54 and Claire Orcutt 58.
“Really proud of our response from [Tuesday] night,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Scoring-wise, we could have scored better, but our approach [Wednesday] was much better, and we got some better scoring from our 4 and 5, which is encouraging.
“Claire’s personal best got us past 200, and our top three are close to scoring low. It’s just a matter of putting together nine or 18 holes in a complete round. When that happens, it’s gonna be fun.”
NORTHWESTERN 214, H. HEIGHTS 215
Berkley Wray shot 41 to lead the Tigers to the one-stroke victory over the Huskies at Bear Slide G.C.
Anna Cobble was second low for the Tigers with a 55, Mia Shoaff shot 58 and Palmer Williams’ 60 rounded out their score.
MCCUTCHEON 202, KOKOMO 241
Brieligh Quillen-Popejoy shot 48 to lead the Kats in the match Tuesday at the Trophy Club. Matilda Stout was second low for the Kats with a 51.
