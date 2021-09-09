Eastern’s Audra Flanary, right, celebrates with teammates after a point during the Comets’ match against Oak Hill on Wednesday at Converse. Flanary had to step into a front row role Wednesday and responded, helping Eastern score a 3-2 victory over the Golden Eagles.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Comets show fight
Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 9
Eastern volleyball beats Oak Hill in 5 sets
Tribune sports staff
Eastern’s volleyball team regrouped after a rough first set and rebounded to win three of the next four sets to top Oak Hill 8-25, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 Wednesday night on the road.
“We had to play without [middle hitter] Jenna Odle and we kind of found out last minute so we kind of had to adjust on the fly,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Obviously, first set didn’t work out, but we made some adjustments going into the second set. Audra Flanary stepped in in that second set in the middle. She did a great job, blocked well, kept balls alive. As a freshman stepping into that role, that’s a huge undertaking and she did a great job.
“The rest of the girls, one they settled down in that second set, they stepped up and played really well.”
Neely McKnight led Eastern’s attack, belting 14 kills. Trista Rice had 11 kills, 16 service receptions, 14 digs and nine service points. Kate Harrison added eight kills, 18 receptions and 12 digs. Makenna Titus led the defense with 16 receptions and 29 digs along with 10 points. Shelby Rice had 12 receptions and eight digs. Emma Sandlin had 35 assists, 13 digs and 17 points.
“Trista Rice really did a great job all around — she doesn’t usually play all around — did a great job in the back row and got us some big kills when we needed them,” Mavrick said. “Neely McKnight, she’s been playing really great in the front row. She swings hard and she had some big kills, timely kills when we really needed them.”
Mavrick said the trio of McKnight, Flanary and Jaeleigh Secrease worked hard up front to keep Oak Hill’s main weapon from turning the match the Golden Eagles’ way.
“Between the three of them they came up with some really big blocks against her,” Mavrick said.
Eastern improved to 10-5 on the season.
“Really proud of this group of girls because we’ve had injuries, we’ve had illness and they continue to fight and push through the adversity and continue to find ways to win,” Mavrick said. “All of them have played really well together no matter where they’re at on the floor.”
TIPTON 3, WESTERN 2
Western won the second and third sets for a 2-1 lead, but Tipton won the final two sets to take the 3-2 win (25-14, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8).
Kenzie Broman led Western with 20 service points and 11 blocks. She also had five kills. Also for the Panthers, McKenna Smith floored 10 kills and stuffed six blocks, Lacy Rathbun had 12 kills and 18 digs and Linsay Guge had 27 digs.
“Our team fought hard,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We did a lot of great things. We have some things we need to continue to work on, but I’m proud of our effort [Wednesday].”
BOYS SOCCER
NW 7, TIPTON 0
Quentin Yeakel scored two goals and dished two assists to lead the Purple Tigers’ runaway victory in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s opening round.
Zach VanOsdell, Matty Polk, Kai Jackson, Wes Miller and Caden Cothern scored a goal apiece. Ale Andrade had two assists and Polk, Jackson and Miller assisted on the other goals.
“First, want to say Tipton’s [goalkeeper] had a heck of a game, making 35 saves. A lot of those should’ve been goals and he played light’s-out and did all he could to not let the score line get any worse,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “The boys passed the ball really well and the movement was great.
“Headed straight into another rivalry game vs. Western which is going to be really tough. They’ve won their last two games and are starting to click. We are going to have to do a lot of things well on the pitch to limit their chances and convert on ours.”
Northwestern and Western will meet in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. today at Lafayette Central Catholic.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 193, ELWOOD 219
Two-time state qualifier Lucy Quigley fired a 3-under 32 to lead the Blue Devils to the win at Tipton Municipal.
“It was our senior night and it was great to see Lucy play well. Her irons and putter were spot on. She actually had a real chance to put up a 30 if a couple more putts go. That said, it’s awfully hard to be upset with a 3-under,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
Lacie Logan backed Quigley with a 43 and Tipton also counted Sophia Walker’s 53 and Lucy Lightfoot’s 65.
TAYLOR 226, CASS 229
Led by medalist Emma Good, the Titans topped the Kings at Chippendale G.C.
Good carded a 44 and teammate Kayla Martin provided another highlight with a personal-best 52.
Savy Bowser led Cass with a 50.
MAC 176, LOGAN 187, PERU 188
Maconaquah freshman Daisy Williams carded a 5-over 41 to win medalist and lead the Braves to the win at Rock Hollow G.C.
Also for the Braves, seniors Kianna Sharp and Ava Snyder shot 43 and 46, respectively, in their final home match. Courtney Stoll also shot 46.
Libby Rogers led Peru with a 44 and the Bengal Tigers also counted Clair Prior’s 45, Elaina Sylvain’s 45 and Kara Baker’s 54.
BOYS TENNIS
CASS 3, NW 2
The Kings edged the Tigers in a match between Hoosier Conference rivals at Walton.
The Kings’ first point came from No. 2 singles player Ethan Johnson, who was a 7-5, 6-0 winner. Their other points came from their doubles teams in three-setters — Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst won 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 1 and Briceton Ellington and Noah Preston won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
“Tip of the cap to Cass, they played a very solid match,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We played about as bad as I’ve seen us play. Hopefully we got that out of our system. We were without two guys, one at both doubles spots, but went three sets in both matches and should have had enough to win. We were just outplayed and were too inconsistent.
“Their 2 singles guy played a really steady match. That was no surprise, he plays really smart tennis. Makes sense that he is undefeated.”
The Tigers’ points came at Nos. 1 and 3 singles with Cole Wise winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 and Austin Robinson prevailing 7-6 (0), 7-6 (1) at No. 3.
CULVER AC. 4, PERU 1
No. 17-ranked Culver Academies ended Peru’s unbeaten start to the season.
Peru’s point came at No. 3 singles where Gavin Eldridge dropped his first three games before winning 12 straight games for a 6-3, 6-0 win.
Ian Potts battled tough at No. 1 singles, but fell 7-5, 6-4.
Peru (10-1) plays in Lafayette Jeff’s tournament Saturday. Culver Academies and No. 4 Harrison highlight the eight-team field.
EASTERN 3, WESTERN JV 2
The Comets edged the Panther JV, which subbed for the varsity squad because playing Wednesday would have put Western over its allowed match total.
Eastern had already banked points from No. 3 singles player Ian Haley (a 6-3, 6-4 winner) and the No. 2 doubles team of Joe White and Eli Bowyer (1-6, 7-5, 7-5 winners), when Comet No. 1 Myer Miller won 7-5, 7-5 to tip the team match in Eastern’s favor.
“This was a great experience for our guys to get some confidence going forward,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Our 2 doubles team of Joe and Eli did a great job of rallying after dropping a first set. Also, Myer has been a great addition to this team. He’s incredibly steady on the court. And a great win for Ian at 3 who was first off court for us.”
For Western, No. 2 singles player Simon Aaron won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 1 doubles team of Josh Smith and Jonah Raab won 6-2, 5-7, 17-15.
