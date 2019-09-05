Taylor’s girls soccer team got a pair of goals from Alison Pemberton, two more from Sydnie Boley, and three assists and a goal from Fallon Shane in a 5-1 victory at Peru Wednesday afternoon.
Kaitlianna Tucker, Delila Delgado added an assist each, and Mady Delgado had four saves to help the Titans move to 3-1 on the season.
“They’re moving the ball a lot better,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “One of the big things [this season] was I wanted to score more. I’m not getting the goals from the wing midfielders, but I’m getting a lot of assists out of them.”
The Titans have outscored their opponents 20-4 on the season.
“We’ve had a lot of goals in four games and we’re not giving up many,” Shane said. “I knew we had some firepower, I just had to figure out how to get it all on the field at once and make the most of it. The offense is really starting to click. Defensively, we’ve got to get a few more things cleaned up. They’re not playing bad.”
TC 5, WAPAHANI 0
Lily Stogdill had a hat trick and Peighton Oliver scored twice as Tri-Central improved to 3-2 on the season, surpassing its win mark from last year. Brittany Temple, Abbey Brooks and Mallery Heron each had assists, and Brook Temple had two saves.
“Rather than just try to pound the ball forward and have Lily try to run up and kick it in, we made several passes,” TC coach David Mast said. “It’s nice to see. We’re starting to move the ball a lot. We probably had the ball on their half of the field 75, 80 percent [of the game].”
MISSISSINEWA 6, EASTERN 2
Heidi Williams and Lydia Hertzog each had goals in Eastern’s loss. The Comets had assist from Olivia Ellis and Bernie Mendoza. Eastern’s goalkeepr Ceclia Roswog had 13 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
TIPTON 7, TAYLOR 0
Truman Howerton had a dozen saves and Owen Shimer five as they shared goalkeeping duties for the Titans.
“We’ve got to have a little bit more urgency,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “[Tipton] got a lot of good through balls on our backline and got some looks on goal. We’ve got to clean some things up and take a few steps forward if we’re going to be competitive.”
BOYS TENNIS
NC 4, KOKOMO 1
Kokomo No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer won his match 2-6, 6-3, 10-2 as the Kats (4-3) played at North Central.
Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said he saw “much improvement than last year. We won more games, more sets, more matches. Jon Callane had a notable loss as well, [6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles]. Our 2 doubles of Nathanial Elkin and Taylor Duncan had a 6-3, 6-3 loss.
“It’s never easy to play with North Central,” Flanary added, noting strong players and loud fans. “It’s sometimes an intimidating environment, but it makes us better.”
MAC 5, EASTERN 0
Maconaquah won all five points in straight sets. The Braves were led by No. 1 singles player Cole Borden, who shut out his opponent 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles player Mason Yoars was tops with a 6-2, 6-0 win, and No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben won 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, Maconaquah’s No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennen Bailey had to go to a first set tiebreaker before coming out on top 7-6 (5), 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays won 6-1, 6-0.
ALEXANDRIA 4, EASTERN 1
Nolan Lapp was Eastern’s only winner, coming out on top 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles on Tuesday.
“It was an evening of tiebreakers and several close matches, but in the end, we couldn’t come out ahead,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “Our doubles teams were the story. The No. 1 doubles team of Josh Rush and Zhayne Kelly were down 5-0 in the first set, before fighting back to take the first set to a tiebreaker. They lost the first set tiebreaker, but then also took the second set to a tiebreaker, which they won. Unfortunately, lost the third set 6-2. It was a similar story at No. 2 doubles. After splitting sets, Andrew Hartman and Sam Salkie lost their third set in a tiebreaker. Both doubles teams fought hard, and I wish the outcome was different for them.”
PERU 5, LOGANSPORT 0
Peru won all matches in straight sets. The Tigers’ winners were Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan at singles. The doubles winners were the teams of Greysen Spohn and Christopeher Dicken, and Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 166, PERU 203, EASTERN 205
Megan Hill shot a 2-over 38 on the front side at Chippendale to take medalist honors in the triangular gathering and lead the Panthers to their lowest nine-hole score of the season.
Also for Western, Ella Williamson shot 41, Mady Smith 43 and Kylee Duncan 44.
“It was super weather, absolutely great night to play – no wind. Chippendale right now is in the best shape it’s been in in years, so it played really nice,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Megan Hill, a senior, didn’t play varsity til this year and that is her career low by far. She had a 38, with a penalty stroke. That [166] is where we want to be all the time. If we can be there all the time, we can get sectionals.”
Kayla Nance led Peru with a 47. Kara Baker was next with a 48, followed by Elaina Sylvain and Clair Prior each with 54.
Alexandra Martin shot 46 to lead Eastern, followed by Alexa Maurer (52), Rebecca Guthrie (53) and Gwyn Zirkle (54).
KOKOMO 175, NW 178
Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott was medalist with a 1-under 35 on the front side at Green Acres, leading the Wildkats to a narrow victory over Northwestern. Molly Mavrick added a 45, Haley Salinas shot 47 and Layla Andrysiak 48 for the Kats.
The Purple Tigers posted their best nine-hole score of the season. Audrey Koetter shot 41, Kristin Piel 42, Makenzee Westbrook 47 and Mollie Habig 48
“I think we’re playing well as a team right now. We had four girls in the 40s,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. The Tigers shot 180 the day before at Chippendale. “To come around and shoot 178 [a day later shows] we’re playing consistently better. The girls have been working hard and it’s really starting to show.”
ROCHESTER 189, CASS 212
Rochester’s Kristianna Lingenfelter fired a 41 to earn medalist honors at Logansport Golf Club.
Savanna Bowser led Cass with a career-best 50 as the Lady Kings tied their season best score. Jordyn Hensley had a season-best 52, Jordan Henry shot 54 and Andrea Hair and Lauren Hileman each shot 56.
MACONAQUAH 192, TAYLOR 230
Taylor was led by Lilly Parker with a 54, followed by Emma Good (57), Kayla Martin (63) and Olivia Keith (66) at Chippendale Golf Course.
Brianna Smitley and Kianna Sharp were co-medalists for Maconaquah, each shooting 46.
