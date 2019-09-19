Kokomo’s volleyball team topped visiting North Miami in four sets Wednesday night, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21.
Setter Correll Heath had 40 assists as the VolleyKats (7-10) got balance along the front line with Malori Nichols smacking a dozen kills and Asijah Miller, Mae Brandon and Jada More flooring nine each.
“I felt like we had a real lull in the second set, but I was proud that we were able to put that behind us and take care of the match before we got to the fifth set,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said.
Jada-Claire Broomfield led Kokomo’s back row with 24 digs. Brandon had 14, Heath 13, Nichols eight and Sarah Stonebreaker seven. Heath and Miller each had four aces.
“I felt like our passing was solid,” Watson said. “We did a lot of good things. We’ve got stuff to work on, but a lot to build on.”
GIRLS GOLF
CULVER AC. 162, WESTERN 168, LA LUMIERE 212
Mady Smith led Western with a 39 at the Culver Academies’ course. Kylee Duncan added a 40, Ella Williamson 43 and Megan Hill 46.
Reece Wilson shot a 2-under 34 for medalist honors to lead No. 15 Culver Academies.
“We kept up with them and we were very pleased with that,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “I’m very pleased with 168. It’s like a warmup for sectional. We drove clear up here and tried to see what we could do against a ranked team.”
NW 182, TAYLOR INC.
Medalist Kristin Piel led Northwestern with a 39 at Chippendale. Audrey Koetter shot 45, Makenzee Westbrook 47 and Ellie Armstrong 51.
“Kristin Piel played really well,” Taylor coach Kurt Koetter said. “Makenzee Westbrook had her career-best at 47 and Ellie Armstrong had her career best at 51, so that was promising.
Lilly Parker led Taylor with a 50, Kayla Martin shot 63 and Olivia Keith 68.
MACONAQUAH 188, EASTERN 225
Gwyn Zirkle led Eastern with a 54, followed by Marra Shook (56), Alexa Maurer (57) and Bekah Guthrie (58). Maconaquah’s Kianna Sharp was medalist with a 45 at Rock Hollow Golf Course.
“Another perfect weather evening on the front nine of Rock Hollow,” Eastern coach Ryan Zirkle said. “Thanks to the always super nice girls from Maconaquah and their awesome new coach.”
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 4, LAPEL 1
The Kats came out on top in a quick match on Kokomo’s courts. Kokomo No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer and No. 3 player Nathanael Elkin each won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Richards and Ty Lauderbaugh won 6-1, 6-2. And the No. 2 team of Drew Swain and Taylor Duncan won 6-0, 6-1.
“We’ve had the opportunity two days in a row to avenge losses from last year,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Our kids were able to do that. I thought we played really well throughout the lineup.”
Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy, who had only one loss last season, won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Jon Callane.
“Jon played a little better. The other kid played lights out,” Flanary said. “If we can see [players like McCurdy] it can only make us better. We only dropped four games at the other four spots, so that was great tennis.”
MACONAQUAH 5, TIPPY VALLEY 0
The Maconaquah Braves shut out Three Rivers Conference foe Tippecanoe Valley. Maconaquah (15-3, 5-0 TRC) held Tippecanoe Valley to 12 games throughout the match.
Mac No. 1 singles player Cole Borden won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey also won 6-1, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays were 6-0, 6-2 winners. No. 2 singles player Mason Yoars came out on top 6-0, 6-3, and No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben was a 6-1, 6-2 winner.
PERU 4, WABASH 1
The Peru Tigers improved to 12-1 with the win over TRC conference foe Wabash.
Winners for Peru were Leif Astrup and Bradley Ryan in singles action, and the doubles teams of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn, and Gabe Baker and Ben Beckman.
ROSSVILLE 3, EASTERN 2
No. 2 singles player Josh Rush started things off for Eastern with a 6-2, 6-0 win, and then No. 3 singles player Nolan Lapp came up a 6-2, 6-2 winner.
“This was an excellent tennis match all around for us even though we didn’t come out on top,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “The guys can all be proud of the way they played. I was happy with the late-season lineup changes that we’ll use the rest of the season as we prepare for sectional play.”
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 3, LOGANSPORT 1
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Panthers kept their unbeaten season rolling with a win at Logan. Noah Stranahan scored a goal and had an assist. Nolan Kessler and Max Harbaugh scored goals, and Nate Tuchscherer and Brandon Cochran had assists for Western (11-0). Goalie Adam Barber had eight saves.
“It was 1-1 at the end of the first half,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “We didn’t come out and play our style of play. We were kind of reckless and maybe a little tentative.
“Second half was really a solid performance for us,” he added. Roe said smarter possession and build-up play “set us up to get two goals in the second half and still maintain possession of the ball for a good portion.”
ROSSVILLE 5, TAYLOR 2
Sivert Karlsen scored a goal and assisted Josh Bowman’s goal, Noah Merrell had an assist and Truman Howerton was credited with 18 saves.
The Titans fell to 0-4 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 0-9 overall, but are making strides towards being competitive. Taylor scored five goals in a loss Tuesday.
“Just super proud of my guys. This is our third game in three nights,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “With 11 guys, that was tough but my guys again played hard all night long. The score was actually tied at 2 with about 20 minutes left to go in the second half and eventually my guys ran out of steam. They still battled all the way to the end and had some good ball movement going forward and built on [Tuesday] night’s success, so that was good to see.”
