Western’s boys tennis squad surpassed its win total from last season Wednesday afternoon when the Panthers scored a 5-0 victory at Eastern.
Panther No. 1 singles player Palmer Harrell won 6-1, 6-3, No. 2 player Braden Freeman won 6-3, 6-4, and No. 3 player Connor Beeler won 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 in a supertiebreaker. The No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Shanks and Jacob Jansen won 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of Dylan Collins and Carter Condo won 6-4, 6-4.
“Every single match that we win it’s like obviously we took care of business — keeping our ground strokes consistent in the singles matches while trying to stay aggressive in doubles,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “We’re definitely still working through some stuff. I don’t think this team has played its best tennis yet and hopefully as we approach the postseason we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Panthers are 10-5 after winning nine matches last season.
“It’s really nice to see that improvement, not only in the actual tennis that we’re playing, but also in the records,” Quinn said. “It’s good to see on paper as well as on court.”
Eastern’s best result was from No. 3 singles player Nolan Lapp, who lost to Beeler in the supertiebreaker.
“Despite the loss, I’m very proud of the guys and their effort against a very tough tennis team,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “They did what I asked to do as far as putting up a fight, not giving up if they got down, and winning games against Western. I was happy across the board. We made Western nervous at times, and the guys can be proud of that.”
MISSISSINEWA 4, MACONAQUAH 1
Maconaquah’s only winner was at No. 1 singles as Cole Borden won 6-1, 6-1.
The Braves’ coach Tim Maiben wanted to see where his team was at this point in the season.
“[Wednesday] night’s match was a good measuring stick as to how we compare to an elite tennis team,” Maiben said. “Mississinewa returned their entire team from last year, and jumped off to fast starts in four of the five varsity matches. Borden looked sharp with a convincing win at No. 1 singles over another good player.”
CULVER ACADEMY 3, PERU 2
Culver ended Peru’s winning streak with the narrow win. The Tigers’ winners were Brady Ryan in singles and the doubles team of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 169, ELWOOD 233
Lucy Quigley fired a three-under-par 32 in leading Tipton to victory on the front nine at Tipton Municipal Golf Course.
Quigley was followed by Emma Crawford (41), Lacie Logan (45), and Amaya Stowers, Madison Hoover and Gracie Phillips (each with 51).
VOLLEYBALL
TIPTON 3, WESTERN 2
Tipton and Western went the distance with the Blue Devils coming out on top 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-2.
Western coach Jessica Oliver was pleased with her inexperienced squad.
“We put up a good fight,” Oliver said. “We are limited on varsity experience so when it comes to the fifth set, we’re still learning how to work through adversity. We’re on the right track, we just have to keep pushing.”
Western leaders were Taylor Scott with 29 service points, Hilary Merica with 15 kills and Sadie Harding with 31 assists.
OAK HILL 3, EASTERN 2
Eastern came up short losing to Oak Hill 25-17, 8-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Loralei Evans led Eastern with 13 kills, 12 serve receptions, nine blocks and eight digs. Grace Kuhlman added 43 serve receptions, 25 digs, 18 service points and eight aces. Emma Sandlin had 28 assists and 10 service points. McKenzie Cooper added 10 kills, and Allie Bratcher came up with eight.
GIRLS CC
OAK HILL INVITE
Peru was represented by Sadie Carter with a 31st-place finish in 25:19.
BOYS CC
OAK HILL INVITE
Peru finished in seventh place with 185 points.
The Tigers were led by Alex Legg with a 13th-place finish in 18:55. Jacob Black was next with a 19th-place finish in 19:23. Other Peru runners were Brody Wright (49th, 21:36), Aiden Stewart (69th, 23:02) and Cole Sailors (74th, 23:10.1).
