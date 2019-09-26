Northwestern’s boys tennis team came out on top of a nail-biter with a 3-2 victory over Rochester Wednesday.
With the score tied at 2-2, the Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Addison Horner and Will Lovelace won in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, to give Northwestern the win.
The Tigers also got wins from No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow (6-3, 6-3), and the No. 3 singles player Caden Gaier (6-0, 6-2).
“It was great to get a hard-fought win against a solid opponent,” Northwestern coach Matt Woods said. “[Morrow and Gaier] really played some solid tennis at 2 and 3, and got off the court fairly quickly.”
Those two wins tied the score up at 2-2 with the third set of the No. 1 doubles match yet to be played.
“[Horner and Lovelace] did an outstanding job of keeping the ball in play and taking advantage of the opportunities given to them,” Woods added. “We went out to a 5-0 lead fairly quickly in the third set. We dropped a couple of games [that] we should have probably won, but locked down the next game, and sealed the win for us.”
Northwestern finished the regular season 10-6.
WESTERN 3, HAMILTON HTS. 2
Western had a hard-fought match against Hoosier Conference foe Hamilton Heights, winning by one.
The Panthers’ No. 1 singles player Matt Tuchscherer won in a tie-breaker of 6-2, 7-6 (7). No. 3 singles player Carter Condo had to go three sets to get a 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 win, and the No. 1 doubles team of Braden Freeman and Jacob Jansen won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
CASS 3, TIPPY VALLEY 2
Jack Salyers won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the Kings, who swept the doubles points. Brent Johnson and David Woolever won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Dominic Gilbert and Jensen Burrous won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
WESTFIELD 5, KOKOMO 0
The Shamrocks swept the Kats on the KHS courts, with the singles matches providing the most closely contested action. Kokomo’s No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer lost in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in a supertiebreaker. No. 1 player Jon Callane fell 6-4, 6-3, and No. 3 player Nathanael Elkin fell 6-4, 7-5.
“All three singles matches were very competitive and over two hours, we just couldn’t pull any of them out,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC 2, WABASH 1
Wabash went ahead with the opening goal but Tri-Central tied the game before halftime then scored the winner in the second half. Lilly Stogdill scored both goals for TC, both coming off feeds from Peighton Oliver. Kaylee Beard had four saves as the Trojans improved to 7-4.
“I just want to highlight our seniors, Mallery Herron, Karly McKay and Cassidy Colbert,” TC coach David Mast said. “It was their last home game their senior year and they played like it was. Karly had to go out, I think she had a mild ankle sprain, she had the trainer tape it up and went right back in. Really tough group, and fun group to coach.
“It’s nice to see them start from where they could barely pass the ball [when they joined the program] to where they’re an integral part of our attack and offense.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, PERU 0
Northwestern came out on top of a tight first set, then rolled to a 27-25, 25-12, 25-9 victory at Peru.
Madison Layden led Northwestern with 27 kills, 12 digs, five service points, five assists and three blocks. Kenna Layden added 10 service points, six kills and five digs. Klair Merrell had 12 service points, 12 kills and seven digs, and Kendal Rooze came up with 37 assists and seven service points.
