Kokomo's boys golf team had a nice season opener Monday as the Wildkats beat North Central Conference rival McCutcheon 153-195 on the Kokomo Country Club's back nine.
Two-time state qualifier Brandon Hansen fired a sizzling 4-under 31 to lead the Kats. Karson Parrott and Ty Lauderbaugh backed Hansen with solid scores of 36 and 37, respectively, and William Nelson, playing in his first varsity match, carded a 49 for the Kats' fourth score.
Kokomo hosts Eastern on Thursday at KCC.
BASEBALL
EASTERN 14, PRAIRIE 0, 5 INNINGS
Corbin Snyder fired a one-hitter to lead Eastern past visiting Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Snyder struck out 12 and walked one.
Cayden Calloway led the Comets offensively. He went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Levi Mavrick, Carson Bugher and Owen Taylor drove in two runs apiece. Mavrick also scored two runs.
Eastern (3-0, 2-0 HHC) visits Tri-Central at 5 p.m. today for another conference game.
NW 8, LAFAYETTE CC 3
Northwestern jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings and kept control the rest of the way in beating Class A No. 2-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
Cole VanNatter and Tate Mullens led the Tigers with multi-hit games. VanNatter went 3 for 3 with a double and Mullens was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. A.J. Burkhalter was 1 for 2 with a double.
Burkhalter pitched four sharp innings for the win. He started and held the Knights scoreless. He struck out five and walked one. Eastin Whaley pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs and Koen Berry pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed one run.
"A.J. Burkhalter gave us a big start on short days rest to get us a win and set the rest of our rotation up for the rest of the week," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "Over the first three games, I feel like the depth of our pitching has been the biggest separator for us, and we will continue to need that depth this week with three more games."
Northwestern (3-0) hosts Peru at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESTERN 9, FRANKFORT 3
After Frankfort scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning to draw even at 2-2, Class 3A No. 6-ranked Western scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break it open. Parker Dean delivered the big blow with a three-run double.
“We struck out just once [Monday], but were a little too anxious early in counts. We made good contact, but had nothing to show for it," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "We challenged the guys in the sixth to be more patient and change their approach. Zach Gilbert led off that inning with a full-count walk, Mitchell Knepley followed with a single on a 3-1 count and we ended up plating seven runs. Our timing was better the more pitches we took.”
Knepley finished 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
With a busy week ahead, Berryman tapped into his team's depth. On the mound, Deaglan Pleak started and pitched four innings. He allowed one run and four hits and struck out two. Evan Stout relieved and pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed two runs and three hits and struck out four.
“It was a good team win. We got Pleak and Stout on the mound, [Bret] Echelbarger started behind the plate and Kyler Norman played well at shortstop as a freshman," Berryman said.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 13, LAF. JEFF 3, 5 INNINGS
Chloe Linn slugged a grand slam and an RBI double to lead the Panthers past the visiting Bronchos. Braylee Acord and Kylie Miller added two hits apiece and Hadley Hummer had a two-run double.
Linn was the winning pitcher. She worked the first three innings, allowed one run and two hits, and struck out four. Jacey Leisure pitched the last two innings and allowed two runs and four hits. She struck out four. Neither pitched walked a batter and the Panthers backed their pitchers with an error-free game.
Western (3-1) visits Hamilton Heights today for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
PERU 13, TAYLOR 3
Down 3-2 after three innings, Peru scored five runs in the top of the fourth to take control.
The Bengal Tigers finished with 13 hits. Emily Ream went 3 for 5 and drove in four runs, Ava Caldwell went 3 for 4, winning pitcher Jaylah Harlan was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Abby Martin was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.