Western's softball team clubbed Lafayette Jeff 14-2 Monday on the Bronchos' diamond.
Emily King belted a home run and two singles to lead the Panthers' attack. Sadie Harding smacked three singles, Madden Wells had a double and single, Izzy Johnson also had a double and single and Maisy Harlow and Kinzie Conaway had two singles each.
Morgan Ousley pitched all seven innings and did not allow an earned run. She struck out nine.
"Ousley threw an outstanding game," Western coach Chris Tuberty said. "She was in control of her pitches and maintained her velocity to the end."
Western faces Hamilton Heights today and Wednesday in Hoosier Conference East Division games.
ALEXANDRIA 6, EASTERN 4, 8 INN.
Macy Coan's big night wasn't enough for Eastern against undefeated Alexandria.
In the pitching circle, Coan worked all eight innings and allowed three earned runs and seven hits. She struck out 16 and walked one.
At the plate, Coan belted a two-run home run and a triple.
"It was a rough night to look at Macy, who struck out 16, and say, 'We didn’t back you up defensively,'" Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. "She pitched lights out and did her job at the plate as well. Alexandria is a good team, but fundamentally and defensively we have to clean up some things if we are going to compete for championships which is our ultimate goal."
"We are going to be OK and it’s early in the season, but we have to be better when any of our pitchers puts together a performance like that on the mound," he added.
Hope Smith also homered for the Comets.
MAC 14, TC 2, 6 INNINGS
Mackenzie Butler cracked two home runs to lead Maconaquah past visiting Tri-Central. She connected for a pair of three-run shots, including one in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
The Braves finished with nine hits and also drew 15 walks. Amaya Rader had a double and single, Aubree Mouser had two singles, Brianna Hubenthal had a triple and Paige Swihart had a double.
Bailey Carson pitched the final five innings for the win. She allowed three hits and no runs. She struck out six and walked two.
PERU 12, TAYLOR 2, 6 INNINGS
Emily Ream, Graycee Ansari and Grace Uttinger combined for seven hits in Peru's victory over visiting Taylor.
Ream was 3 for 4 with a triple, Ansari was 2 for 4 and Uttinger was 2 for 5. Ansari drove in two runs and scored two runs, Uttinger scored two runs and Ream had an RBI and a run. Shelby Renn and Abby Martin added a double apiece for the Bengal Tigers.
Ansari earned the win. She had seven strikeouts.
For Taylor, Maci Pyle hit a home run.
BASEBALL
EASTERN 10, TIPTON 0
Eastern freshman Corbin Snyder, making his first varsity start, fired a no-hitter. He struck out 12 and walked three.
"He commanded two pitches and was consistently in the strike zone," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "Our defense played error-less baseball behind him and our offense began to click after the first time through the order."
The visiting Comets (3-1) scored six runs in the fourth inning to build a 7-0 lead. They added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Eastern finished with 10 hits. Levi Mavrick was 3 for 4 with a double. He drove in a run and scored two runs. Bryson Russell was 2 for 4 and Cam Arcari was 2 for 5 with two RBI. Trent Rawls drove in a run.
"Trent Rawls continues to give us productive at-bats," Hisner said. "His single in the fourth inning kick-started our offense.”
PERU 6, HUNT. N. 2
Peru catcher Jacob Loftus threw out a school-record six base-runners to highlight the Bengal Tigers' win.
Kade Townsend earned the win. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits, and struck out six. Leif Astrup pitched the seventh.
Peru (5-0) had 10 hits. Townsend was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Loftus was 2 for 3 and Carter Siblisk and Logan Gatliff drove in a run apiece. Matt Roettger scored two runs.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 172, McCUTCHEON 199
Led by medalist Brandon Hansen's 39, the Wildkats won their season opener at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
Karson Parrott backed Hansen with a 42 and Ty Lauderbaugh (44) and Jackson Richards (47) rounded out the Kats' top four.
MAC 185, OAK HILL 203
Led by medalist Hayden Williamson's 37, Maconaquah won its home opener at Rock Hollow G.C.
Mason Taylor was second low for the Braves with a 42 and Drake Guyer (46) and Lane Brehmer (60) rounded out the team score.
GIRLS TENNIS
MAC 5, DELPHI 0
Maconaquah swept Delphi for a successful season opener.
In singles play, Brooke Borden was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Emma Warnock prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 2 and Molly Tenny won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. And in doubles play, Anna Borden and Averi Miller won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Annie Isenburg and Rachel Eby won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
WESTERN 5, CARROLL 0
The Panthers (3-0) won in straight sets at all five points against the visiting Cougars.
In singles play, Eliza Lutgen breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1, Chloe Schmidt won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 and Macie Lockwood won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles action, Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen took a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Elizabeth Mercer and Sophia Moreno won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
