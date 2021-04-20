Eastern's baseball team had a memorable Monday.
First, the Comets cracked the Class 2A Top 10 in the state rankings, moving in at No. 7. Next, the Comets played two games in two locations and came away with two wins to push their record to 8-1.
First, Eastern beat Taylor 12-6 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor's George Phares Field. From there, Eastern traveled to Kokomo Municipal Stadium to face Northfield, and the Comets beat the Norsemen 9-3.
“I’m really proud of our guys for maintaining their focus and energy during a long and cold night," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said.
Against Taylor, Eastern scored four runs in the sixth inning and two more runs in the seventh to break away from a 6-all tie. Porter Brovont provided the big hits in both innings — a bases-loaded triple in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh.
Brovont finished 4 for 5 with six RBI. Also for the Comets (3-0 HHC), Bryson Russell was 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs and Reid Keisling was 2 for 3 woth an RBI and three runs. Corbin Snyder pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He held the Titans to one hit, struck out eight and walked three.
“It was definitely not pretty at times, but give our guys credit for finding a way to win a conference game on the road against a very determined Taylor team," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "Once again, Corbin Snyder was outstanding out of the bullpen. Porter Brovont came up huge offensively.”
For Taylor, Jaylen Harris was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and Kendall Lanning had an RBI triple.
"Obviously not the result we wanted, but we cleaned up our defense and [Michael Pemberton] pitched well," Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
Later Monday, Eastern beat Northfield 9-3, with the Comets scoring eight runs in the fourth inning to build a commanding 9-0 lead.
Brovont had another big game at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBI. Owen Taylor pitched the first five innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, struck out nine and walked two. Russell pitched the final two innings.
"Owen Taylor gave us a great start and threw the ball extremely well. He once again commanded two pitches and was consistently in the strike zone," Hisner said. "Porter Brovont continued to swing a hot bat.”
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON WINS 4-WAY
No. 15-ranked Tipton posted a score of 162 to win a four-team meet it hosted at Tipton Municipal. Western was second with 177, Northwestern was third with 202 and Tri-Central was fourth with 227.
Tipton teammates Maverick Conaway and Gavin Hare shared individual honors with 36s. Mylan Swan (43), Nolan Swan (47) and Dylan Wetz (57) rounded out the Blue Devils' team score.
"Very good scores considering the windy conditions," Tipton coach Kenny Day said.
Kyle Sanders led Western with a 39 and the Panthers also counted Andrew Hartman's 44, Sam Bowlby's 45 and Ethan Fisher's 49.
"Our best team scoring of the season," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Guys are working hard and improving. We're getting better and that's all I can ask for."
Northwestern's top four scores came from Sammy Shotwell (47), Bodey Henry (50), Addison Horner (52) and Jake Martin (53).
Jake Chapman (51) and Conner Hindman (52) led TC.
MAC 177, CASS 187
Led by medalist Hayden Williamson's 39, the Braves beat the Kings by 10 shots at Peru Municipal.
"With temps in the low 60s at the opening tee time, players soon faced a chilling breeze that sent temps quickly into the low 50s. Hayden Williamson never flinched as he [recorded] his third round under 40 in four events so far this young season," Mac coach Craig Miller said.
The Braves also counted Mason Taylor's 42, Drake Guyer's 46 and Tristan Hershberger's 50.
"This marked the first time the Braves were able to come in under 180 this season," Miller added.
Mason Hahn led Cass with a 42. Rowdy Frey and Jaden Younts followed with 48s and Jensen Burrous shot 49.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 3, NORTHFIELD 2
The Comets evened their record at 2-2 with the road win.
The Comets' points came from No. 1 singles player Addison Ream (6-1, 6-1); No. 2 singles player Ella Flanary (7-5, 6-3); and the No. 2 doubles team of Madi Guinn and Alivia Salkie (6-2, 6-4).
"Really proud of how we handled the conditions [Monday] as it wasn't ideal for tennis," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Addison Ream continues to impress at 1 singles. ... Our 1 doubles team of Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie were right there up 5-2 in the third set, just couldn't close it, but that will come with more experience."
WESTERN 5, McCUTCHEON 0
No. 1 singles player Eliza Lutgen pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout to highlight the Panthers' road win.
Also for Western (7-0), Chloe Schmidt was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Macie Lockwood was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Sydney Jansen and Emma Moore prevailed 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Elizabeth Mercer and Sophia Moreno were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 2 doubles.
TWIN LAKES 3, CASS 2
The Kings' points came from No. 2 singles player Erika Baber (6-2, 6-2) and No. 3 singles player Erika Johnson (4-6, 6-2, 6-4).
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 12, CATHEDRAL 11
Janessa Reece went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Wildkats past the visiting Irish in a back-and-forth battle.
Kokomo jumped to a 7-1 lead only to see Cathedral battle back for an 11-9 lead. The Kats regrouped and regained control.
Kami Shoemaker, Brooke Hughes and Malori Nichols had a double apiece for the Kats (6-3) and Gwen Hand pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win.
EASTERN 12, ROCHESTER 2, 5 INNINGS
The Comets' Macy Coan fired a no-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked one. She helped her own cause with a double and single.
Also for the Comets, Emily Benson had a three-run single and Hope Smith and Allison Delgado each had a double.
"Always good to start the week with a win," Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. "This was definitely not a clean game for us. ... Macy was great on the mound and we succeeded in our goal of 1-0 for the day."
OAK HILL 5, PERU 1
Abby Martin drove in Peru's lone run. Graycee Ansari pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts.
GIRLS TRACK
EASTERN 61, TC 57, DELPHI 41
Eastern edged Tri-Central to win the three-team gathering of Hoosier Heartland Conference teams at Delphi.
Leah Jordan led the Comets with wins in pole vault and high jump. Also for the Comets, Rebekah Guthrie won shot put, Arie Turner took first in the long jump and second in the 200-meter dash, Ella Kantz won the 1,600 and Alesia Rummel won the 800.
"Being able to win four field events was key. Our throwers are doing a great job," Eastern coach Anne Kantz said.
We had some good competition [Monday] and will see both these teams in our conference meet in two weeks. Hopefully, we can improve on some things and be even more competitive at conference."
For the Trojans, Lily Stogdill won the 100 and 200 dashes and contributed to the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays to finish as a quadruple winner.
Also winning individual events for TC were Julie Childers (400 dash), Maggie Lewis (100 hurdles) and Peighton Oliver (3,200 run). The Trojans swept the relays with Alyssa Browning running on all three teams.
BOYS TRACK
EASTERN 93, DELPHI 51, TRI-CENTRAL 19
Karson Stiner, Caleb Vogl and A.J. Wiles won two individual events apiece to lead the Comets to the victory in the meet at Delphi.
Stiner won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Vogl took wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Wiles swept the discus and shot put.
Also winning individual events for Eastern were Makhai Reed (200 dash), Jayden Eagle (100 dash), Evan Monize (400 dash) and Callum Brand (high jump). The Comets also swept the relays.
"Overall, we had a good meet coming off a solid performance from Saturday at the Big Orange meet," Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. "I think we were a little unprepared for weather as the temperature dropped quite a bit [Monday] and Delphi had a pretty steady, cold wind that we could definitely tell was effecting our guys. We had some kids step up and fill some voids that are not used to running as a varsity guy so it was great to get those athletes some experience and team points on the season."
Tri-Central's highlights were runner-up finishes by Ross Cassity in both throwing events and John Jimenez-Vasquez in the 800 run.
