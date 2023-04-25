Mitchell Dean drove in five runs to lead Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western past Oak Hill 12-2 in six innings in a Monday baseball game at Russiaville.
Dean cracked an RBI double off the wall in the first inning to open the scoring — and he rocked a grand slam in the second inning to help the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers stretch to an 8-0 lead.
Dean, an All-State pitcher, has been on a tear at the plate. Over Western's last four games, the switch-hitter has driven in 13 runs — seven from the right side and six from the left side.
"He doesn’t get enough credit for his hitting ability," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
Also for the Panthers (11-1), Deaglan Pleak was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and three runs, Cade Epp was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Bret Echelbarger had an RBI double.
"As a team, we are barreling up the baseball and getting production from top to bottom. Peyton DeWeese has done a nice job the last two games delivering RBIs off the bench," Berryman said.
Pleak and Epp pitched three innings apiece. Pleak started and earned the win. He did not allow a hit or a run, struck out four and walked one. Epp allowed three hits and one run, struck out three and walked two.
"Later in the day we had to change our starting pitcher due to medical reasons and Pleak was up for the challenge," Berryman said.
N. MIAMI 9, MAC 5
North Miami scored seven runs in the third inning to take control of the Three Rivers Conference game.
The Warriors held the Braves to three hits. Trace Armstrong had an RBI single in the first inning that gave the Braves an early lead.
Kaleb Shelton took the loss.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 23, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS
Brynley Erb went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a triple and seven runs batted in to lead Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western's offensive explosion. The Panther freshman has 10 homers in 13 games.
Also for the Panthers (13-0), Sienna Stone belted a three-run homer, Kamryn Garber was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI, Chloe Linn was 2 for 2 with a double and Kieli Fogg was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Linn pitched three innings for the win. She allowed two hits and struck out six. Emma Roe pitched the final two innings and retired all six batters she faced. She had two strikeouts.
KOKOMO 8, NW 7
Kokomo jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but found itself in a 7-3 hole late in the game. The Kats responded with a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
"I think this was a case of we overlooked them coming in and before we knew it, we were behind," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. "I liked how we responded in the sixth. We were very unselfish — we got a walk, hit by a pitch, and then finally strung some hits together to score some runs."
Alyseea Thompson cracked a two-out single to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs.
Thompson finished 2 for 4 with a double. Also for the Kats (7-6), Dani Tate went 2 for 4 and Jordan Thatcher and Halle Helmberger had a triple apiece. Taylor Reed earned the win in relief. She pitched five innings, allowed five hits and two earned runs and struck out seven.
"Northwestern battled," Susong said. "They out-hit us, 10-6, and we had three errors. It doesn't matter who you play, it's tough to win when you're not hitting like you're capable and you're making mistakes."
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 5, LEBANON 0
The Kats improved to 7-0 with the win on the Tigers' courts.
The Kats won four of the points in straight sets. Raigan Heflin won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
Claire Callane completed the sweep with a hard-fought win at No. 3 singles. She defeated her opponent 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-3.
EASTERN 5, M-G 0
The Comets, who improved to 5-3 with the road win, dropped just 10 games combined over the five points.
In singles play, Molly Farkas won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Emily Princell won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Morgan Kaiser won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles action, Madi Guinn and Claire Wavra were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 1 and Julia Salkie and Emma Budde cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.
"Good team win," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "It's always a great bus ride home when you get a sweep."
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 162, NW 178, WESTERN 180
Maverick Conaway led the way as the No. 16-ranked Blue Devils won the three-team match on the front nine at Chippendale G.C. The two-time All-State player fired an even-par 36 to win medalist.
Calvin Condict was second low for Tipton with a 40, Gavin Hare shot 42 and Preston Lancaster shot 44.
"The boys are still ironing out some of the kinks. Their best is still out there, just waiting for it to all come together. Just need to keep grinding," Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
Callen Szerdy led Western with a 42. Ethan Fisher shot 43, Brody Fisher shot 44 and Jack Chiu shot 51.
"Penalty strokes and putting. One or two swings can kill your score. Just have to keep tightening that up," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "We putted slightly better [Monday] than Saturday, which didn't take much."
NOBLESVILLE 154, KOKOMO 208
The No. 14-ranked Millers lived up to their state ranking while the Kats struggled in the match at Fox Prairie G.C.
Karson Parrott led the Kats with a 43. He was the lone Kat to shoot under 50.
