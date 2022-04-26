Class 2A No. 5-ranked Eastern hammered Tri-Central 18-0 in five innings in a Hoosier Heartland Conference baseball game Monday at Championship Park.
Cayden Calloway pitched a shutout. He scattered six hits, struck out six and walked one.
The Comets provided Calloway with early run support. They scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven runs in the second for a quick 10-0 lead.
The Comets finished with 13 hits. Levi Mavrick was 3 for 3 with four runs and an RBI, Corbin Snyder was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI and Trent Rawls went 1 for 2 with a triple, four RBI and two runs.
Also for Eastern (10-0, 6-0 HHC), Porter Brovont was 2 for 3 with three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases and Reid Keisling drove in two runs.
Caden Leininger led TC with a triple.
WESTERN 13, OAK HILL 6
Mitchell Dean and Cayden McClure drove in four runs apiece to lead the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers to the road win.
Western (12-0) scored five runs in the first inning and four runs in the second to build a quick 9-0 advantage.
Dean finished 3 for 4 with a double and McClure belted a triple and a single. Also for Western, Zach Gilbert cracked two doubles and drove in a run and Dylan Bryant and Kyler Norman each had a two-run single.
Christian Pownall earned the win. Over four innings of work, he allowed three hits and two runs, struck out eight and walked two.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 13, NW 3, 5 INNINGS
Karley Trine went 4 for 4 to lead the Wildkats' 16-hit attack in the road win. Trine scored two runs and drove in one run.
Also for Kokomo (6-7), Gwen Hand went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI, Brooke Hughes was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and three runs, Kami Shoemaker also was 2 for 3 and Dani Tate cracked a double and drove in three runs. Carly Patterson pitched three innings for the win.
Morgan Walker went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers (5-5). Jaylyn Harrison hit a two-run homer.
EASTERN 4, TIPTON 1
Macy Coan fired a three-hitter to lead Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern past visiting Tipton 4-1 in a matchup of Sectional 39 teams. Coan struck out 13 and walked none.
The Comets (10-1-1) had seven hits. Berenice Mendoza went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Cassidy Keene belted a solo homer and Kendall Wilson drove in two runs.
PERU 3, WHITKO 2
The Bengal Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
Jaylah Harlan earned the win. She started and pitched 4 1/3 innings. Amanda Eaglin pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the save. Catcher Emily Ream caught one Wildcat stealing.
Annika Malone was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Peru. Harlan was 3 for 4 with a stolen base, Ava Caldwell was 2 for 4 and Ream had a double.
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, LEBANON 2
The Wildkats topped the visiting Tigers on a chilly, windy night to push their record to 7-0.
Kokomo's first point came at No. 3 singles where Vivian Ferrusca breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win. The Kats' other points came from No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Allie Cothern (6-3, 6-2).
Lebanon's two points both came in three sets.
EASTERN 5, M-G 0
The Comets overpowered the visiting Argylls to move to 7-0.
Eastern's singles lineup of Maria Oliverira at No. 1, Molly Farkas at No. 2 and Emily Princell at No. 3 did not drop a game. The No. 1 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie also won by a 6-0, 6-0 score and the No. 2 team of Madi Guinn and Adalyn Downing won 6-2, 6-0.
"Great team win, happy with how everyone played," Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
BOYS GOLF
NOBLESVILLE 155, KOKOMO 167
Kokomo's Karson Parrott fired a 1-under 34 on the Kokomo Country Club's back nine to win medalist. Brandon Hansen was second low for the Kats with a 37, Ty Lauderbaugh shot a 45 and William Nelson shot a 51.
The Millers won with their balance. They counted scores of 35, 39, 40 and 41.
ALEX 205, EASTERN 216
Alexandria topped Eastern on Chippendale Golf Club's front nine. The Tigers' Isaiah Fye was medalist with a 45.
Bryce Barker led Eastern with a 50. Myer Miller (53), Barak Price (56) and Ian Haley (57) followed for the Comets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.