Eastern's girls tennis team dominated all five points in a 5-0 sweep of Madison-Grant on Monday on the Argylls' courts.
No. 1 singles player Addison Ream pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout, No. 2 singles player Ella Flanary was a 6-2, 6-0 winner and No. 3 singles player Claire Hubbard was a 6-0, 6-1 winner.
At No. 1 doubles, Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie took a 6-1, 6-0 win. At No. 2 doubles, Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn were 6-0, 6-1 winners.
"Really happy with the team [Monday]. It's always great to get a 5-0 win," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "I thought we dealt with the wind really well. It was definitely not easy at times to play in those conditions. Very happy for 3 singles Claire Hubbard, who picked up her first career varsity singles win for us."
LEBANON 5, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo's most competitive point was No. 2 doubles where Leah Schliesmann and Ava Cothern dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision.
SOFTBALL
NW 15, KOKOMO 6
The Class 3A No. 10-ranked Tigers scored seven runs in the second inning to take control.
Northwestern (8-1) finished with 17 hits. Bailey Henry rocked a home run and also had a single to lead the charge. Jaylyn Harrison had four singles, Jaci Elson had three singles, Ellie Boyer had a double and single and Alivia Hughes chipped in two singles.
Harrison pitched 3 1/3 innings and Jamie Graves pitched 3 2/3 innings.
"It's always nice to beat the big school in the county," Northwestern coach Chris Walker said.
For the Wildkats, Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 3 with a home run and also a double, Karley Trine was 2 for 4 with a homer and Brooke Hughes had a double.
WESTERN 12, TAYLOR 2, 5 INNINGS
Sadie Harding and Kinzie Conaway hit home runs to highlight the Panthers' win. Harding also had a single.
Also for Western (9-2), Maisy Harlow cracked a double and two singles and Morgan Ousley pitched four scoreless innings and earned the win. She struck out three.
EASTERN 10, TIPTON 0, 5 INNINGS
Cassidy Keene went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBI to lead the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Comets' rout of the Blue Devils.
Also for the Comets, Hope Smith belted a two-run double, Dee Ayres had two singles and Emily Belt had an RBI single. Ayres pitched all five innings. She struck out five and walked none.
"Dee did a great job [pitching] and defensively we supported her well," coach Steve Bratcher said. "Offensively, it was good to see Cassidy Keene really hitting the ball hard. ... Emily Belt has really been moving the ball for us and it’s good to see them finding the holes."
PERU 6, MAC 0
Graycee Ansari pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Peru past Maconaquah in a Three Rivers Conference game.
The Bengal Tigers scored all six of their runs in the second inning. Karsynn Beattie finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, Hailey Wolfe was 2 for 4 and Ansari had a double and an RBI.
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 8, TRI-CENTRAL 4
Eli Harris pitched six sharp innings to lead the Titans to the road win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. He allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked none. Nathan Keene pitched the seventh inning and struck out the side.
At the plate for Taylor (2-8, 1-4 HHC), Keene was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Kendall Lanning was 2 for 3 with a double, Ashton McKay was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Cody Groves had an RBI double.
"We didn't necessarily play a clean defensive game by any stretch, but Eli Harris filled up the zone [76 strikes in 109 pitches] and that is something we need," Taylor coach Kris Dill said. "We still need to work on our approaches at the plate, we're not hitting the ball very well, but the biggest bright spot of the night was Nathan Keene getting two hits [to break out of a slump]. He's our 4-hole hitter, we need him in a bad way."
PERU 13, MAC 7
Kade Townsend and Jacob Loftus combined to score eight runs in the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bengal Tigers' 13-7 victory over the Braves in Three Rivers Conference play.
Townsend finished 3 for 4 with a home run, double, two RBI, five runs and two stolen bases. Loftus went 2 for 2 with a homer and three runs. Loftus also reached twice after being hit by pitches. Peru had a total of six batters hit by pitches.
Also for Peru (11-1, 2-0 TRC), Leif Astrup drove in four runs, Jackson Rogers was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Andrew Beebout drove in two runs. Astrup earned the win in relief.
OAK HILL 3, WESTERN 2
Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western sputtered offensively against visiting Oak Hill.
"They threw a soft-tossing lefty at us and we did not make adjustments like we have been," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "It was disappointing to see us squander opportunities."
Riley Western led the Panthers (8-4) with an RBI double.
The Golden Eagles (10-3) broke a scoreless tie by packaging walks and timely hits for three runs in the third inning.
"Overall, they made the most of their opportunities. Coach [Shane] Edwards always has his guys ready to play and it showed," Berryman said.
Western starter Parker Dean took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters. Riley Western pitched the final two innings.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 172, NOBLESVILLE 175
Jackson Richards carded a 40 to lead the Wildkats in the match at Fox Prairie G.C.
Brandon Hansen and Ty Lauderbaugh backed Richards with 43s and Karson Parrott carded a 46.
Kokomo is 5-0 in duals.
