Kokomo's boys tennis team beat visiting Plymouth 3-2 Monday for a 1-0 start to the season.
The Wildkats swept the singles points. Caleb Taflinger was a 7-5, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Andrew Guerre was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2 and Kyan Gamble was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 3.
"Our singles players had a great night," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "We were led by junior Andrew Guerre, who really played solid all night and helped us start gaining momentum. Senior Ky Gamble just out fought his guy and willed his way to victory. Our freshman [Caleb Taflinger] dug himself a hole, but came back and got his first varsity win.
"Overall, our singles guys won some big points and I felt like this was a huge way for our team to start our year. Last year was really tough, but it's nice to see that perseverance and grit produce some early fruit this year."
The Kats' dropped a three-set decision at No. 2 doubles.
"Plymouth doubles teams were very skilled and good, but we competed well and had some good moments," Travis Taflinger said. "We had some new partners and some young guys playing, but I was really proud of how we played at both doubles spots."
WESTERN 5, CARROLL 0
The Panthers dropped just five games across the five points in winning their season opener at Carroll.
No. 1 singles player Fred Sigersted-Rasmussen and the No. 2 doubles team of James Paden and Jonah Raab posted 6-0, 6-0 wins. No. 2 singles player Miles Bowley won 6-0, 6-1, No. 3 singles player Evan Butcher won 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 1 doubles team of Luke Mawbey and Simon Aaron prevailed 6-0, 6-3.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, OLE MISS 0
Eastern beat Mississinewa 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16) in both teams' season opener at Gas City.
"We played as a team and did a good job communicating. Our strength this year is our hustle and effort. Our middles dominated the game — Jenna Odle had nine kills and 12 service points and Jaeleigh Secrease added six kills and 11 service points," Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
Shelby Rice dished 12 assists in her debut as the Comets' setter. Defensively, Audra Flanary had 11 digs and Hannah Morrisett had 10 service receptions.
FAITH 3, TRI-CENTRAL 0
Faith Christian swept Tri-Central 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 in both teams' season opener at TC.
Megan Conner led TC with 11 assists with the Trojans' hitting efforts spread across the board.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 210, EASTERN 213, CARROLL 218
Lacie Logan and Sophia Walker carded 49s to lead Tipton to the victory in the three-team meet at Chippendale G.C. The Blue Devils also counted Josie Butler's 51 and Lucy Lightfoot's 61.
"Certainly not our best score, but I thought we had some positives," Tipton coach Jason Bales said. "I thought Sophia played well and we had some solid shots. As a whole, we get better each time — that’s encouraging."
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 8, CASTON 0
Isaac Lorenz, Jackson Jones and Connor Kubly scored two goals apiece in Maconaquah's season-opening win. Lorenz and Jones added an assist apiece.
Also for the Braves, Zach Sparks and Bauer Maple each had a goal, Bennet Isenburg had two assists and Kevin Nord and Kyler Hanson each had an assist. Trace Armstrong and Maks Gilbert combined in goal for the clean sheet.
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 6, LAPEL 2
The Class A No. 10-ranked Blue Devils won their opener. Kaiya Money scored all six of Tipton's goals.
NW 3, W. LAFAYETTE 2
Northwestern converted a late penalty kick to edge visiting West Lafayette.
LAF. JEFF 10, WESTERN 1
Class 2A No. 17-ranked Western dropped to 1-1 with the road loss.
Western coach Sam Parr noted the Bronchos controlled the midfield throughout, which led to a steady stream of shots on goal.
"Having only two subs available right now hurt and we were winded by halftime," Parr said. "Down 5-1 at the half we tried a new formation to try to give ourselves more opportunities to score. It didn’t work. We have two more tough games this week, against Harrison and Logansport."
Abigail Fouts scored the Panthers' lone goal, with Maddy Cook assisting. Marie Dipaola had five saves.
UNIVERSITY 2, EASTERN 0
Eastern credited goalkeeper Lydia Hertzog with 28 saves.
