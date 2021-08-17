Led by medalist Elizabeth Mercer, No. 18-ranked Western beat Northwestern 166-187 in a girls golf match Monday at Green Acres.
Mercer continued her outstanding sophomore season by firing a 2-under 34.
Kylee Duncan backed Mercer for Western with a 42, Natalie Nutt shot 44 and Ava Williamson shot 46.
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with a 40 and the Tigers also counted Jocelyn Smith's 47, Maranda Padfield's 50 and Audrey Leicht's 50.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN 5, CARROLL 0
No. 2 singles player Miles Bowley and the No. 2 doubles team of Zach Gilbert and Luke Mawbey posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Panthers' season-opening win.
Also for Western, No. 1 singles player Dylan Collins took a 6-2, 6-4 win, No. 3 singles player Evan Butcher dropped just one game and the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Beeler and Parker Dean cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win.
PLYMOUTH 5, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo pushed Plymouth at three different points in the season-opening match at Plymouth.
At No. 1 singles, Plymouth's Carter Snyder beat Kokomo's Andrew Guerre 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-1. At No. 1 doubles, Plymouth's tandem beat Kokomo's Caleb Wallace and Ari Leger 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. And at No. 2 doubles, the Kats' Chad Washburn and Alan Dockemeyer dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision.
"Andrew played great. It was his first ever varsity match and he was thrown into No. 1 singles," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Our doubles teams also played well. ... I loved our boys' composure and positive approach. We just need to keep hitting more and working on our game."
FRANKTON 5, EASTERN 0
Eastern dropped its season opener against visiting Frankton.
"Saw some great fight from some of the guys," Eastern coach Pat Rice said, "especially liked what I saw from our 1 doubles team of Ian Haley and Luke Laubenstein losing a tough three-setter."
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 3, LAF. JEFF 3
Down 2-0 early and 3-2 late, the Panthers struck at the wire for a draw.
With 11.4 seconds to go, Western goalkeeper Kyndal Mellady sent a long kick up the middle to Maddy Parr, who was able to spin off a Jeff midfielder and send a long ball through the defensive center backs. Abigail Fouts collected it, took a couple of touches and sent the game-tying goal into the net as time expired.
"I am proud of the girls for never giving up and playing all the way to the end. If we can expand upon this never-say-die attitude, the girls have a great season still ahead of them," Western coach Sam Parr said.
Lucy Weigt scored Western's first goal, assisted by Audrey Rassel, and Rassel scored the second goal, assisted by Sami Devlin. That made it 2-all, which was the halftime score. The Bronchos regained the lead when they converted a penalty kick midway through the second half.
Western used two 'keepers. Anna Bowlby had one save in the first half and Mellady had two saves in the second half.
WEST LAFAYETTE 4, NW 0
Northwestern goalie Aubrey Evilsizer had seven saves as the Purple Tigers fell on the road to the Red Devils in the season opener for both teams.
"We have the pieces of the puzzle, now we just need to put them together," NW coach Christina Kidwell said.
UNIVERSITY 12, EASTERN 0
University, a Hamilton County private school, overpowered Eastern.
"It was a valiant effort from a young dedicated group of ladies," Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. "Under the leadership of Claire Hapner and Grace VanBibber, they never gave up and battled to the last whistle."
