Western's girls golf team defeated Northwestern 158-180 in a dual match Monday at Chippendale G.C. The teams played Chippendale's front nine.
Elizabeth Mercer and Mady Smith led the way for the No. 15-ranked Panthers. Mercer was medalist with an even-par 36 and Smith followed with a 38. Western also counted Ella Williamson's 41 and Kylee Duncan's 42.
"We played well. I'm pleased with that [score]," Western coach Steve Hoppes said. "That's where we should be a lot."
Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with a 38 with Mollie Habig's 42, Jocelyn Smith's 49 and Leah Parrott's 51 rounding out their team score.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, PLYMOUTH 2
The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Walker and Brandon Hansen provided the decisive third point in the Kats' season-opening win.
"Though a little inexperienced, these guys made some excellent adjustments and persevered in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 effort," Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said.
Kokomo's other points came at Nos. 1 and 3 singles. Jon Callane breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 and Ty Lauderbaugh dropped just one game at No. 3.
At No. 2 singles, the Kats' Taylor Duncan dropped a tough one as he won more games than his opponent, but came up short as his opponent prevailed 6-4, 0-6, 6-3
WESTERN 4, CARROLL 1
Connor Beeler, Matt Tuchscherer and Miles Bowley swept the singles points to fuel Western's season-opening win at Carroll. All three players won in straight sets.
FRANKTON 5, EASTERN 0
The Comets dropped their season opener at Frankton.
"Frankton was a good team to add to our schedule as we dropped Lafayette Jeff," coach Tricia Anderson said. "This was a good learning experience for these guys, and they’ll take what they learned into their match against Northwestern on Thursday."
The most competitive points came at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. At No. 1, Ian Haley dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision. At No. 2, Levi Lapp dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision.
VOLLEYBALL
OLE MISS 3, EASTERN 2
Eastern dropped a nail-biter in its season opener at Mississinewa as the Indians prevailed 24-26, 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13.
"Tough loss," Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. "The girls never gave up and worked hard."
Loralei Evans powered the Comets' attack with 27 kills and four block kills. She also had 20 serve receptions and 10 digs. Also for the Comets, Emma Sandlin served 14 points, dished 47 assists and recorded 11 digs, Makenna Titus had eight points, 30 serve receptions and 27 digs, Neely McNight floored eight kills and Trista Rice had 12 serve receptions and 10 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAF. JEFF 2, WESTERN 1
Lafayette Jeff scored on a corner kick with 40 seconds remaining for the winning margin against visiting Western.
After a scoreless first half, the Bronchos scored on a free kick from 40 yards in the 60th minute for a 1-0 lead. The Panthers (1-1) drew even in the 73rd minute when Maddy Parr finished a corner kick from Liza Szerdy.
"I thought we played really aggressively and kept getting chances in the second half we just couldn’t finish," Western coach Abby Workman said. "It was an unfortunate way to lose but I’m really proud of how we played. Anna Bowlby made nine saves for us and did a phenomenal job in goal. Our defensive line [of] Abigail Fouts, Ella Biggs, Mollie Smith and Kaesha Smith worked extremely hard to keep the game scoreless for 60 minutes.
"Maisy Harlow, center midfielder, did a wonderful job winning balls out of the air and feeding the ball up to our offense. She really played a crucial role on both sides of the ball."
