Led by medalist Teagan Bedwell, Eastern's girls golf team defeated Hamilton Heights 191-203 Monday at Chippendale Golf Club. Taylor was incomplete.
Bedwell carded a 46 to take medalist. The Comets backed her with balance as Jenna Hendricks shot 47 and was runner-up and Cora Bartrum shot 48 and tied with two Heights players for third place.
Sophie Kretz rounded out Eastern's team score with a 50.
LOGAN 187, KOKOMO 247
Logansport's Izzy Lundy shot a 4-over 40 to win medalist in the match on the front nine at Dykeman Park G.C.
Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led the Kats with a 48 and Matilda Stout followed with a 56.
BOYS TENNIS
M-G 5, EASTERN 0
Madison-Grant overpowered Eastern on the Comets' courts.
"Madison-Grant is the defending Marion Sectional champion and returned their entire team from a school record-setting and conference championship season," Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said, noting the Comets have faced three defending sectional champions in their first four matches. "We love the opportunities to play schools like this because they only make us better."
Flanary liked what he saw from his squad, which was missing two of its regular players.
"The No. 1 doubles team of J.T. Atherton and Jase Cloum had the closest match on the evening, dropping each set by a break of serve. The No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Budde and Blake Farkas had a really tight second set and were close to coming back and forcing a third set," he said.
VOLLEYBALL
C. CENTRAL 3, TAYLOR 0
Clinton Central defeated Taylor 25-15, 26-24, 25-20 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
