Western's girls soccer team cruised past Twin Lakes 8-0 Monday at Russiaville.
Lucy Weigt led Class 2A No. 12-ranked Western's charge by scoring three goals and dishing two assists. Abigail Fouts backed her with a goal and three assists and Liza Szerdy had a goal and an assist.
Also for the Panthers, Grace Craig, Kaesha Smith and Katherine DiPaola had a goal apiece and Maddie Cook had an assist. Goalkeepers Kyndal Mellady and Chloe Fye had one save each.
"We did a much better job of keeping possession this evening, especially in the midfield, and pressuring the ball on defense," Western coach Sam Parr said. "We had three more players added to the roster [Monday], due to eligibility, which was a big help also. Everyone should be eligible within the next week so hopefully we can start to gel as a full team soon."
TIPTON 6, TC 0
Kaiya Money and Maddie Ringer scored two goals apiece to lead Class A No. 17 Tipton past Tri-Central. Sofia Carter and Kyra Ley added a goal apiece for the Blue Devils, who improved to 2-1.
FRANKFORT 4, EASTERN 2
Eastern jumped to a 2-0 lead, but Frankfort roared back for the 4-2 win on its home pitch.
Emma Budde led Eastern with a goal and an assist. Lydia Hertzog scored the Comets' other goal and Ruby Sheets had 13 saves in goal.
GIRLS GOLF
NW 199, CARROLL 214, ROSSVILLE 215
Led by medalist Jocelyn Smith's 43, the Tigers won the three-team meet on Green Acres' par-36 back nine.
Berkley Wray backed Smith with a 48, Maranda Padfield shot 53 and Audrey Leicht rounded out the Tigers' score with a 55.
BOYS TENNIS
OLE MISS 4, KOKOMO 1
The Kats' lone point came at No. 3 singles where Herberto Martinez Acosta prevailed 6-4, 6-3. The Kats' No. 2 doubles team of Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner dropped a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 decision.
"Want to give Herberto a huge shout out and congratulations for winning his varsity match. He played so hard and truly left it all on the court. It was an amazing display of effort and heart," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Thanks, too, to [former KHS coach] Shawn Flanary, who came in and gave us great support while we were short handed.
"Our doubles teams are competing and getting better, but just couldn't pull it out [Monday]. Senior Alan Dockemeyer really played a superb match and looked amazing out there."
