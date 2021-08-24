Kokomo's boys tennis team beat McCutcheon 3-2 Monday at Lafayette in the Wildkats' North Central Conference opener.
The Kats swept the singles points for their points. Andrew Guerre rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1, Kye Gamble was a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Jayleb Walsh cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.
"Effort, grit and composure helped the Kats earn this hard-fought match," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Jayleb came out hot and won quickly. Andrew and Kye both grinded it out in three-set wins. Both got better the longer the match went. Our singles guys are fighters. Both our doubles teams played hard and had good matches.
"I did not hear any excuses or see us lose our composure. I know it's early in the season, but I'm so thankful for the character of this team," Taflinger added.
Kokomo's No. 1 doubles team of Ari Lager and Caleb Wallace dropped a three-setter.
The Kats (2-2 overall) host University on Wednesday and host Harrison on Thursday.
M-G 4, EASTERN 1
The Comets' point against the visiting Argylls came at No. 3 singles where Ian Haley won 6-1, 6-3.
"Really proud of our effort," coach Pat Rice said. "Solid win by Ian over a player who just beat Western's 3 singles so that's a strong victory for him. Extremely happy with how 1 singles player Myer Miller played in a tough loss which lasted close to three hours in this heat."
Eastern (1-4) hosts Hamilton Heights on Wednesday.
GIRLS GOLF
NW WINS 3-TEAM MATCH
Northwestern posted a score of 167 to beat Rossville (191) and Carroll (227) in a three-team match at Rossville's Angel Hills G.C.
The Tigers' Audrey Koetter fired an even-par 35 to win medalist. Koetter and teammate Berkley Wray (40) both had personal-best scores. The Tigers also counted Jocelyn Smith's 46 and Maranda Padfield's 46.
LOGAN 182, KOKOMO 210
Lizzy Lytle (43) Layla Andrysiak (47) led Kokomo in the match at Logansport's Dykeman Park G.C.
Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy had Kokomo's third score with a 56 and Mara Dechert and Kamryn Hahn both had 64s.
H. HEIGHTS 200, EASTERN 229
Alexa Maurer led the Comets in the match at Chippendale G.C. with a 51. Rebekah Guthrie backed her with a 54 and Emily Giles had a 57.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 10, TWIN LAKES 0
Lucy Weigt scored two goals and dished three assists to lead the visiting Panthers' rout of the Indians.
Also for Western, Liza Szerdy scored two goals, Shelby Conaway, Ella Biggs, Anahi Kesseli, Maddie Cook, Kaesha Smith and Carson Jones scored one goal apiece, Audrey Rassel had three assists, Maisy Harlow had two assists and Biggs had one helper.
The Panthers dominated possession, finishing with 24 shots on goal. Western keeper Anna Bowlby had one save.
Western faces Class 2A No. 8-ranked Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference clash Wednesday.
FRANKFORT 4, EASTERN 3
The Comets built a 3-1 lead, but could not hold on as the visiting Hot Dogs rallied for the win.
Lydia Hertzog led Eastern with two goals. Brooklyn Brooks had a goal and an assist, Grace VanBibber and Emily Rushing had an assist apiece and Jacey Richmond had 14 saves in goal.
