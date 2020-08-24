Northwestern's girls golf team defeated Rossville 187-204 Monday at Green Acres.
The Tigers' Audrey Koetter was medalist with a 39.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Parrott and Jocelyn Smith carded 48s and Makenzee Westbrook shot a 52.
LOGAN 204, KOKOMO INC.
Kokomo's Elizabeth Lytle carded a 41 to win medalist in the match at Kokomo C.C.
Layla Andrysiak (53) and Kamryn Hahn (72) also played for the Kats.
H. HEIGHTS DEF. EASTERN
Hamilton Heights' Sydni Zebrauskas was medalist with a 38 in the match at Bear Slide G.C.
Eastern counted Rebekah Guthrie's 58, Marra Shook's 62, Kiersten Helton's 62 and Alexa Mauer's 63 for a 245 total.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, MCCUTCHEON 2
The Wildkats topped the visiting Mavericks for a big North Central Conference win.
"McCutcheon has been the thorn in our flesh the last two years. We dropped 3-2 decisions in ’18 and ’19 that still put a bitter taste in our mouth," Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. "Fortunately this year we [reversed] that trend."
The Kats' first points came from singles players Ty Lauderbaugh and Taylor Duncan. Lauderbaugh put the Kats on the board with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 and Duncan followed suit with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2.
"Ty was dominant from start to finish," Flanary said. "Taylor started a tick slow, but once he settled and got things rolling it was no match."
The decisive third point came at No. 1 doubles where Brandon Hansen and Drew Swain took a 6-4, 6-1 win.
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision. Flanary called McCutcheon's Gavin Dardeen "one of the best players in the state" and credited Callane for playing him tough.
"Jon and his opponent blasted the ball back and forth maintaining a high level for the majority of the match. Jon gave it all he had and battled to the end in a match that was determined by just a break of serve each set," he said.
M-G 5, EASTERN 0
Madison-Grant blanked visiting Eastern. The closest point was No. 3 singles where the M-G player defeated Eastern's Levi Lapp 6-4, 7-6 (0). The Argylls dropped just four games across the other four points.
"The boys continue to improve but couldn't match up against the almost all-senior Madison-Grant team," Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. "We are young and improving every day, and that's all I can ask. Our goal was to take some games at each position, and we managed to do that at three out of five spots."
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 6, TWIN LAKES 0
Lucy Weigt scored two goals and dished two assists to lead the Panthers past the visiting Indians. Sami Devlin, Audrey Rassel, Anna Bowlby and Maddy Parr scored a goal apiece, Liza Szerdy had two assists, Bowlby had six saves and Olivia Green had two saves.
Coach Abby Workman said the Panthers came out with efficient passing and good communication.
"We moved the ball really well and we moved it throughout our offense and got goals from multiple players," she said. "I was very pleased with how we controlled the time of possession and kept the ball on our attacking half of the field. We had struggled in the previous games with time of possession and our overall chemistry, so this was a very good bounce-back game for us."
NW 1, WESTFIELD 1
Ashlyn Johnson scored Northwestern's goal with Bethany Loveless providing the assist.
TIPTON 11, TC 2
Ella Wolfe scored four goals to lead the Blue Devils past Tri-Central in the Tipton County clash.
Also for Tipton, Meghan Moses and Alli Powell scored two goals apiece and Kaiya Money, Abigail Parker and Roxie Foerg had a goal each.
Lily Stogdill scored both of TC's goals. The Trojans opened the game with 11 players, but played the bulk of the match with 10 or nine.
FRANKFORT 5, EASTERN 2
Lydia Hertzog and Alesia Rummel scored the Comets' goals in the road loss. Olivia Ellis had an assist and 'keeper Cecilia Roswog recorded nine saves.
