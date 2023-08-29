Eastern's girls golf team topped Northwestern 199-209 on Monday at Green Acres G.C. The teams played the par-36 back nine.
Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 46. The Comets packed the rest of their scores together as Teagan Bedwell shot 50, Sophie Kretz shot 51 and Alaina Schemehorn shot 52.
Berkley Wray led the Tigers and was the medalist with a 44. Mia Shoaff, Anna Cobble and Palmer Williams all shot 55s.
TIPTON 203, CARROLL 214, SHERIDAN INC.
Led by medalist Kennedy Lancaster, Tipton took the win in a three-team match at Green Acres.
Lancaster fired a 42. Josie Butler backed her for the Blue Devils with a 46, Lucy Lightfoot shot 53 and Claire Orcutt shot 62.
"Scoring wise, it was a season best, so I am pleased about that," Tipton coach Jason Bales said. "I do feel that we left some shots out there and that’s encouraging. We are right there as a team. I like that we had practice time last week, but nine days off from competition — there was some rust.
"Kennedy continues to play well and Josie is right there too. It’s a nice 1-2 punch when they get it going. I was really pleased with Lucy’s play, again she is right there."
Lainey Johnson led Carroll with a 44.
BOYS SOCCER
TWIN LAKES 3, CARROLL 2
Eli Falkenberg and Joan Pujadas Pallicer scored Carroll's goals in the road loss.
Falkenberg and Owen Wise had an assist apiece for the Cougars (3-2) and Cohen Miller had five saves in goal.
N. MIAMI 5, EASTERN 1
Eastern fell behind 2-0 in the first half and was unable to mount a comeback as North Miami maintained control in the second half.
"We had a good effort, but we didn't finish on our opportunities," Eastern coach Todd Stout said. "We were able to get several looks at the goal, but our shots were off target. Me moved the ball well early and fought hard throughout."
Caleb Katsimpalis scored for Eastern (1-3). Elijah Shafer assisted on the goal and 'keeper Lincoln Mentis had seven saves.
