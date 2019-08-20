Western’s girls soccer team beat Lafayette Jeff 3-1 Monday at Russiaville.
“It was the first time we’ve played [the Bronchos] so we didn’t really know what to expect,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We knew coming from Lafayette and playing in the [North Central Conference] with McCutcheon and Harrison, and playing against West Lafayette, that they had to be a pretty good team. We were right. They were very physical and they got in our heads a little bit just on their physicality.”
Western (1-0) took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but Workman sensed the Bronchos had the Panthers off their game. She liked how her team settled in after halftime and controlled the remainder of the match.
“In the second half, we started getting our passing a little under control and possessing more,” Workman said. “We transitioned really well from our back line to our attacking.”
Sophie Weigt had two goals (one on a penalty kick) and Liza Szerdy had one. Workman credited Brooklyn Garber and Sammie Garber for helping set up the goals. Goalkeeper Madlyn Beechy had eight saves.
Western’s scheduled opener against Taylor on Saturday was called 20 minutes in because of lightning.
“It was nice to get a full game [Monday], just to see what we can do against a physical team in the heat, under pressure. And I thought we did really well,” Workman said.
The Panthers visit Harrison on Wednesday.
MAC 3, CASTON 1
Bryan Teegardin, Zach Sparks and Alex Smith scored a goal apiece to lead Maconaquah past visiting Caston. Smith and Jackson Jones each had an assist and Seth Sparks had a strong match in goal.
KOKOMO 3, PLYMOUTH 2
The Wildkats swept the singles points for a 3-2 win in their season opener at Plymouth.
Jon Callane had a “double bagel” win (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1, Pablo Ketterer was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 and Jackson Richards was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3.
“As a whole, I was pleased with what I saw,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “The singles guys were very efficient, we only dropped a total of five games. I thought they played high-level tennis throughout. The doubles teams, even though we came up shy, we played much better as the matches went on.”
The Kats’ No. 2 doubles team of Drew Swain and Taylor Duncan lost in three sets.
WESTERN 4, CARROLL 1
A singles sweep highlighted the Panthers’ season-opening win.
Palmer Harrell was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1. Braden Freeman pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2. And Matt Tuchscherer was a 6-4, 6-0 winner at No. 3.
The Panthers’ other point came at No. 2 doubles where Connor Beeler and Dylan Collins posted a 6-2, 6-1 win.
“Singles took care of business. That was good. A lot of good sets,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “Doubles, I feel like, we played good doubles and what I mean by that is we were in the right position to make shots. We just did not have the right execution.”
At No. 1 doubles, Carroll’s team rallied for a three-set win, 0-6, 7-5, 11-9.
EASTERN 3, OLE MISS 1
Loralei Evans floored 20 kills and stuffed seven blocks to lead Eastern past visiting Mississinewa in four sets (25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15).
Also for the Comets, Allie Bratcher had 13 kills, Emma Sandlin dished 36 assists and Grace Kuhlman led the back row with 25 serve receptions and 34 digs. Kuhlman also had 10 service points, including five aces. Kaylee Weeks served 13 points.
“Great start to the season,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Good effect from all of the girls. Grace Kuhlman did a great job defensively. She covered the court well. Emma Sandlin did a great job running the offensive. Loralei Evans saw the floor well and did a good job of mixing things up to keep Mississinewa off balance. Allie Bratcher came on strong in the last two sets offensively.”
KOKOMO 171, MARION INC.
The Wildkats’ Kiah Parrott was medalist in the match on Kokomo County Club’s front nine with a 2-under 34.
Elizabeth Lytle (44), Molly Mavrick (46) and Layla Andrysiak (47) followed for the Kats.
“It was a little different way to play, against a team with just three girls, but the girls went out and had some fun,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. “Kiah is still playing really well and my freshman, Elizabeth Lytle, shooting her best round ever with a 44.”
Carpenter noted Mavrick provided a highlight before the match by hitting a hole-in-one on No. 10.
“John Snyder of our yearbook was out taking action photos of all the players. She stepped up, hit the ball and knocked it straight in,” Carpenter said.
WESTERN 172, NW 184
Medalist Ella Williamson (4-over 40) and Mady Smith (41) led the Panthers to victory in the match at Green Acres G.C. Megan Hill (45) had Western’s third score and Kylee Duncan and Hannah Delrymple had 46s.
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with a 41. Kristin Piel (44), Mollie Habig (49), Leah Parrott (50) followed for the Tigers.
“We definitely improved our scores [from recent matches] and it was nice to have three girls in the 40s again,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “I think it was maybe a confidence booster for them. Moving forward, it gives them something to build on.”
