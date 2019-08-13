Led by medalist Ella Williamson, Western’s girls golf team beat Clinton Central 170-237 Monday at Chippendale G.C. in the Panthers’ first dual match of the season. The teams played the front nine.
Williamson continued her solid play in the early season by shooting a 2-over 38. Last week, she led the Panthers in West Lafayette’s invite (3-over 39) and Benton Central’s invite (4-over 41).
“Ella played as well [Monday] as I’ve seen her play this year. She has really turned it on,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said.
Mady Smith backed Williamson with a 42 and Kylee Duncan (44) and Megan Hill (46) had the Panthers’ third and fourth scores.
“Mady’s 42 is pretty good [considering] she took a triple bogey on the second hole. She recovered nicely,” Hoppes said. “The other kids ... stroke by stroke, we’re chopping off. That’s what we want.”
Western has four days to practice before hosting its 18-team invitational Saturday at Chippendale.
KOKOMO 170, MAC 195
Ball State recruit Kiah Parrott led Kokomo past Maconaquah at the Kokomo Country Club in the Kats’ first dual match of the season.
Parrott fired a 2-under 34 to win medalist. The two-time all-state player was coming off a 7-under 66 in the Kokomo Invitational on Saturday at Chippendale.
Molly Mavrick was second low for the Kats with a 41 and Haley Salinas (47) and Elizabeth Lytle (48) followed for the Red and Blue.
Maconaquah's top scores came from Ava Snyder (46), Brianna Smitley (48) and Grace Jaberg (49).
EASTERN 248, TAYLOR 259
The Comets topped the Titans in a matchup of Hoosier Heartland Conference teams at Chippendale G.C.
The Comets’ Bekah Guthrie was medalist with a 58. Alexa Maurer (59), Emily Giles (63) and Kiersten Helton (67) rounded out Eastern’s team score.
Eastern played without its regular Nos. 1, 2 and 3 players.
“I wanted to see if the freshman [Maurer] and sophomore [Guthrie] could handle playing 1 and 2 and they both did,” Eastern coach Ryan Zirkle said, noting Guthrie was medalist and Maurer shot in the 50s for the first time. “I’m super proud of them.”
