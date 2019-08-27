Kokomo girls golf standout Kiah Parrott is clearly locked in.
Parrott fired a 4-under 32 in Kokomo’s match against Logansport on Monday at Dykeman Park G.C. The Ball State recruit tied her own nine-hole school record, which she set two weeks ago with a 4-under 32 at the Kokomo Country Club. Earlier this season, she broke the 18-hole record with a 7-under 66 at Chippendale G.C.
Led by Parrott, the Wildkats defeated Logansport 175-194.
“I was glad we got it in with all the rain we had all day,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. “Kiah was just being Kiah again. Her short game was on. She got right around. She had a lot of one-putts and kept everything going good.”
Haley Salinas (45), Molly Mavrick (48) and Layla Andrysiak (50) followed for the Kats.
Next up for Kokomo is a three-team meet with Western and Tipton on Wednesday at the Country Club. The three teams are looking like the top contenders for the Western Sectional on Sept. 20 at Chippendale.
WESTERN 7, TWIN LAKES 0
Sophie Weigt, Samantha Garber and Maisy Harlow scored two goals apiece in the Class 2A No. 16-ranked Panthers’ road win.
Maddy Parr scored the Panthers’ other goal. Weight had three assists, Samantha Garber had two and Parr and Brooklyn Garber had one each. Western used three different keepers with Anna Bowlby (four saves) and Madlyn Beechy and Olivia Green (one each) combining for the clean sheet.
“We’ve been struggling at the beginning of games with passing to each other and just getting the right momentum and getting some goals, but [Monday] we scored five minutes in, pretty much right away, and the goals kept coming. We were passing really nicely,” Western coach Abby Workman said.
“Our next game is at Hamilton Heights and we’ve really been gunning for that this year because we haven’t been able to beat them and we know that we can,” she added. “We had a good game leading up to that and that’s what we were hoping for.”
Western (3-1) visits Hoosier Conference rival Heights on Wednesday.
TIPTON 8, TC 0
Ceah Campbell scored three goals to lead Tipton past Tri-Central. The Blue Devils improved to 2-1.
For TC (0-1), Kaylee Beard had nine saves and Brook Temple had two.
WESTFIELD 6, NW 0
Northwestern keeper Kaitlyn Lagoni recorded seven saves.
HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 0
Class 3A No. 20-ranked Harrison scored on a free kick shortly before halftime for a 1-0 lead and took advantage of a Kokomo defensive breakdown for another goal 25 seconds into the second half. The Wildkats could not recover.
Kokomo keeper Joey McConnell had 16 saves. Coach Aaron Blessing noted the freshman “was stout” in the face of heavy pressure.
“The kids worked hard,” Blessing said. “[The Raiders] are not where they were in 2015 and 2017, but they’re a darn lot better than they were in 2018.”
The Raiders made the State Finals in 2015 and ‘17, finishing as Class 2A runners-up in ‘15 and Class 3A champions in ‘17. The IHSAA went to three classes in ’17.
Kokomo (1-2) visits Northwestern on Thursday.
