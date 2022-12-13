Led by triple winners Noah Broyles, Andrew Jay and Kole Shock and record-setting diver Evan Butcher, Western defeated Lewis Cass 126-54 in a boys swimming and diving meet Monday night at Western.
Individually, Broyles won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.21), Jay finished first in the 100 butterfly (:58.74), Shock won the 50 freestyle (:24.39) for his first individual win in a high school meet and Butcher won the diving program with a school-record score of 303.40. The old record for a six-dive program was 285.45.
Butcher broke Western's 11-dive record earlier this season.
"Every time Evan competes, he learns something," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "He's a student of the craft. He goes home and watches YouTube. He just does everything he can to improve. I'm just really excited for him and how he's diving."
Also for Western, Charlie Brewer won the 500 free (5:27.21) and the Panthers swept the relays. Luke Mawbey, Jay, Shock and Broyles teamed to win the 200 medley (1:53.11). Jay, Avery Berryman, Wyatt Edwards and Mawbey won the 200 free (1:37.69). And Shock, Brewer, Broyles and Berryman won the 400 free (3:47.33).
"I knew coming into the season this was going to be a unique team. I'm enjoying it," Bennett said. "I have so many combinations and options for these guys to swim. I was thankful to get some different looks [Monday]. We're practicing exceptionally well and performing like we practice."
NW 124, KOKOMO 45
Quadruple winners Caleb Champion and Sam Martin and triple winners Ethan Champion and Preston DeWitt led Northwestern's charge to victory against visiting Kokomo.
Individually, Caleb Champion won the 100 butterfly (:54.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.16), Martin won the 200 freestyle (2:11.90) and 100 free (:57.85), Ethan Champion won the 50 free (:22.84) and DeWitt touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:08).
Caleb Champion, Jacob Bumgardner, DeWitt and Martin teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:42.23) and Ethan Champion, DeWitt, Caleb Champion and Martin teamed to win the 400 free relay (3:46.28).
Also for the Tigers, Brady Correll won the diving program (193.55).
"The boys did a great job," Northwestern coach Donita Walters said, noting the Tigers were at less than full strength because of the flu bug. "Preston DeWitt stepped up and filled some big shoes. Ethan Champion [in the 50 free] and Caleb Champion [in the fly] got really close to school records. Sam Martin, a freshman, won both of his events — he's doing a great job."
Kokomo opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay. Talon Hawkins, Gabe Booher, Isaac Flamino and Pablo Ibarra Rincon clocked 2:01. The Katfish's only other win came in 200 IM where Booher won in a time of 2:23.22.
Walters enjoyed coaching against new Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman. Walters is a former Kokomo coach and Whiteman was one of her swimmers.
"He's doing a fabulous job. They couldn't have picked a better person over there," she said.
GIRLS SWIM
NW 93, KOKOMO 68
Catherine Bath and Ashley Ream finished as triple winners to highlight the Tigers' win in their home tank.
Individually, Bath won the 200 freestyle (2:03.78) and 500 free (5:31.74) and Ream won the 50 free (:28.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.45). Bath and Ream teamed with Lauren Martin and Burgandi Purvis to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.74).
The Tigers also had wins from Aubrie Sparling (200 IM, 2:35.34) and Taylor Schmitt (diving, 172.05).
"We were short-staffed. We are a sick bunch of swimmers and divers right now," Walters said, noting she had only nine available girls. "We had a lot of girls have to step up into roles they were uncomfortable with because we were so short-staffed.
"Aubrie Sparling stands out — she continues to consistently drop time. She trains hard all the time. Catherine Bath had a nice evening too."
Kokomo's biggest highlight came in the 100 freestyle where Milla Hawkins, Paige Wilson and Morgan Rakestraw finished 1-2-3. Hawkins had a winning time of 1:00.43.
Also for Kokomo, Chloe Lee won the 100 butterfly (1:09.71) and 100 backstroke (1:08.15) and the Katfish won the 200 and 400 free relays. Rakestraw, Lee, Wilson and Hawkins won the 200 free (1:55.96) and Maddie Armstrong, Wilson, Lee and Hawkins won the 400 free (4:10.74).
CASS 103, WESTERN 73
Chase Hayes led Western as a triple winner. Individually, she sped to victory in the 50 freestyle (:26.79) and won the 100 butterfly (1:12.26). She was making her debut in the latter event. In addition, Hayes teamed with Emily Scott, Sophia Moreno and Anna Moore to win the 200 free relay (1:55.01).
Also for the Panthers, Ava Wenger won the diving program (147.70).
Bennett said the Panthers swam well, but their small roster kept them from challenging for the win.
"We're improving. I have no complaints. I'm grateful for who we've got and how well they're working," he said. "It was great to have Emily Scott back and healthy. She's a freshman and she helped us out in the 50 freestyle and a couple relays."
GIRLS HOOPS
CARROLL 66, MAC 26
Up 14-4 after the first quarter, Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll exploded for 30 points in the second quarter to build a commanding 44-16 halftime lead against visiting Maconaquah.
Alli Harness scored 29 points and Madison Wagner scored 27 to lead the Cougars (11-1). Harness also had four rebounds, four steals and two assists and Wagner had five assists and six steals.
Jillian Salts added seven points for Carroll. Jamilah Tillman contributed seven rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.