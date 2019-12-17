Northwestern girls and boys swimming coach Donita Walters was straight to the point after the Tigers’ victories over Kokomo on Monday night.
“They think it’s OK just to win. It’s not OK just to win. We have to win with paying attention to details,” she said.
The Tiger girls posted a 125-51 win. The Tigers boys prevailed 99-87.
Northwestern senior Camber Fillenwarth performs in the girls diving program during the Tigers' meet against Kokomo on Monday in the Kats' pool.
In the girls meet, the Tigers won 10 of the 12 events, but Walters was anything but pleased.
“I am excited about what Camber Fillenwarth did [in diving], but I’m pretty frustrated with the swim side,” she said. “[The Tigers] are going to face teams that are going to be much stronger and their lack of attention to details is a concern. We devoted half a practice to freestyle flip turns on Saturday and I didn’t see anyone apply what they learned.
“I’m super frustrated. We’ll be right back to the drawing board.”
Individually for the Tigers, Jaylyn Harrison won the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.10), Catherine Bath won the 100 freestyle (:59.57) and 100 backstroke (1:05.99), Kaylynne Fernandes was tops in the 200 free (2:16.05), Fillenwarth won the diving program (189.20) and Ann Bourff won the 100 butterfly (1:14.78).
The Tigers swept the relays. Bath, Ashley Ream, Bourff and Alex Rosales teamed to win the 200 medley (2:12.53). Bourff, Harrison, Bath and Fernandes won the 200 free (1:53.44). And Fernandes, Madyson Baxter, Lauren Longshore and Harrison won the 400 free (4:12.83).
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard took wins in the 50 free (:26.60) and 500 free (5:32.67).
“Macee had a great meet. Those are good, fast times for her,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “Overall, we had some good swims from our younger, newer swimmers. Lily Johnson busted out a 1:05.90 on the 400 free relay. That was exciting to see. She has really come along this year. Rilyn Wonnell dropped like 17 seconds in the 500 free.
“When you see stuff like that, it’s exciting for us, especially for a meet on Monday when they’re coming in cold from eating Ho Hos and Ding Dongs on Sunday.”
In the boys meet, Northwestern won only five of the 12 events, but was able to top Kokomo 99-87 thanks to better depth.
Individually for the Tigers, Drew Gingerich took wins in the 200 IM (2:23.38) and 100 backstroke (1:03.49), Austin Huskey won the 100 butterfly (1:01.28) and Caleb Champion prevailed in a tight finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.51). The Tigers also won the 200 medley relay with Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion and Patrick Bath posting a time of 1:55.26.
Walters saw plenty of room for improvement.
“It’s frustrating because you’d watch someone do a swim in an individual [event] and then duplicate it in a relay and they might add three or four seconds in the relay. We have to own up to the aspect of team especially when it comes to these relays,” she said. “We didn’t win the [200 and 400 free] relays and my boys just kind of laid down.
“There’s a few young men who had a great night, but most of the others swam the other way when it came to the relays. We have to get it right if we’re going to have a shot at conference.”
Logan Pitner had a nice night for Kokomo. Individually, he won the 200 free (1:55.10) and 100 free (:50.73). He also contributed to the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.
“Logan swam best times in every thing he swam. He did a great job,” Kokomo’s Fewell said.
Also for the Katfish, Cameron Bryant sprinted to victory in the 50 free (:24.41), Isaac Elkin won the diving program (190.35) and Brayden York won the 500 free (5:58.53). Pitner, Pablo Ketterer, Shawn Ryals and Bryant teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:39.49) and Pitner, Ryals, York and Bryant won the 400 free relay (3:42.99).
“It was a fun meet. There were a lot of good races. It’s always fun to watch fast races and close races,” Fewell said. “The boys have come along well as a team this season. With this being my first year as their coach, it’s neat to see them grow and develop. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and first-year swimmers and they’re improving.”
GIRLS SWIMMING WESTERN 108, CASS 75
The Panthers won nine of the 12 events in beating the Kings in Cass’ pool.
Individually for Western, Jenaka Hawkins won the 200 freestyle (2:05.50) and 100 butterfly (1:06.16), Delaney Lupoi won the 200 individual medley (2:29.10) and 500 free (5:49.49), Genesis Everling touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.49), Emma Shoemaker was tops in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.13) and Grace Knolinski won the diving program (148.50).
The Panthers added wins in the 200 and 400 free relays. Hawkins, Shoemaker, Everling and Lupoi won the 200 in 1:51.80. Lupoi, Hawkins, Everling and Shoemaker won the 400 in 4:09.77.
“It was a solid performance. I am happy with the way everyone is swimming,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Delaney Lupoi’s two individual wins were different than her normal events. I was happy she was able to pull off the wins in both of those. It just kind of shows her versatility as an all-around great swimmer.
“Jenaka Hawkins had to beat a substantial swimmer in Hannah Young from Cass to win the 200. That was probably the best race all night long. Jenaka was able to out-swim her and get it done.”
BOYS SWIMMING WESTERN 128, CASS 45
The Panthers won every event except diving in whipping the Kings in Cass’ tank.
Individually for Western, Trey Shock won the 200 freestyle (1:57.51) and 500 free (5:40.37), Palmer Harrell won the 200 individual medley (2:22.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.40), Pete Bradshaw took wins in the 50 free (:25.60) and 100 butterfly (1:03.61), Taylor Rathbun was the winner in the 100 free (:58.13) and Austin Butcher won the 100 backstroke (1:09.24).
Butcher, Harrell, Mason Hill and Cullen Dalpoas teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.83). Bradshaw, Shock, Hill and Dalpoas won the 200 free relay (1:41.57). And Shock, Bradshaw, Dalpoas and Harrell teamed to win the 400 free relay (3:46.04).
“We dominated all night long. Cass is a small team this year, but they have good swimmers on it,” Western’s Bennett said. “I was happy with the way Shock and Harrell [swam]. They helped lead the charge on getting everything done.
“We had excellent efforts from some of our underclassmen as well,” Bennett added, noting Bradshaw as an example. “Tyler Vance didn’t win any event, but I think he had two seconds.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL CARROLL 39, MAC 30
Down 15-13 at halftime, Carroll outscored Maconaquah 15-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Megan Wagner led the Cougars (9-3) with 11 points. Kelsey Hammond had 10 points and Jade Jackson had eight.
