Kokomo's wrestling team went 2-0 and Northwestern went 1-1 in a three-team gathering Monday on the Wildkats' mats.
Both teams beat Eastbrook, the Wildkats by a 65-18 score and the Tigers by a 39-15 margin. In the Kokomo-Northwestern match, the Kats beat the Tigers 51-21.
For Kokomo against Eastbrook, Harvey Barr (120), Aulani Davis (145), Chad Washburn (195) and Jakobe Sparger (220) recorded pins and Myles LeNoir (152) won by a 17-2 tech fall. The Kats won six other weight class by forfeits.
For Northwestern against Eastbrook, Isaac Bumgardner (106), Silas Phillips (126), Marcos Castorena (138) and Julian Creason (220) pinned their opponents and Jansen Slate (145) won by a decision. The Tigers won two other weights by forefits.
Kyan Gamble (132) and LeNoir had pins in the Kats' victory over the Tigers. Sparger won by a 6-0 decision and the Kats won five other weights by forfeits. For the Tigers, Phillips, Bodey Henry (152) and Cole Cardwell (160) won by decisions. The Tigers picked up two more wins by forfeits.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 101, FRONTIER 52
Up 44-30 at halftime, Carroll exploded for 39 points in the third quarter to build a 83-39 lead. The Cougars followed with 18 points in the final quarter to crack 100 for the first time in school history.
Alli Harness led the the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars (14-2) with 36 points, 11 assists and five steals. The freshman guard finished 13 of 19 from the field, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range.
Megan Wagner and Madison Wagner had big games as well. Megan Wagner recorded 29 points, five rebounds and four assists and Madison Wagner had 18 points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and five steals.
Also for the Cougars, Maryn Worl had eight points and seven rebounds and Morgan Viney had seven points and four assists.
Carroll's previous scoring record was 93 against Frankfort on Dec. 19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRANKTON 84, TIPTON 68
The Blue Devils dropped to 2-7 with the loss to the visiting Eagles.
