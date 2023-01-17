Lewis Cass' girls basketball team beat Taylor 57-13 Monday night at Walton to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Kings raced to a 17-0 lead by the close of the first quarter and they remained in complete control the rest of the way.
The Kings (7-13) showed nice offensive balance. Anna Hedrick led the way with 14 points, Aftin Griffin scored 13 points and Elly Logan and Kinsey Mennen scored 11 points apiece. Mennen hit three of the Kings' season-high seven 3-pointers.
Alexandra Collins led the Titans (0-18) with five points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 116, LOGAN 63
Quadruple winner Anna Moore and triple winners Chase Hayes, Sophia Moreno and Emily Scott led the way as the Panthers beat the visiting Berries.
Individually, Moore won the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.43) and 500 freestyle (5:39.90), Hayes won the 200 free (2:19.49), Moreno prevailed in the 100 free (1:04.53) and Scott won the 50 free (:28.52). They each swam on two winning relay teams.
Also winning individual events for the Panthers were: Ava Wenger (diving, 147.35); and Autumn Harsh (100 breaststroke, 1:21.21).
The Panthers swept the relays. Scott, Harsh, Cami Maddox and Kacey Bogue teamed to win the 200 medley (2:11.47). Moore, Scott, Hayes and Moreno won the 200 free (1:53.98). And Hayes, Moore, Moreno and Maddox won the 400 free (4:18.64).
"I'm really happy with the way the girls swam," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "I was really pleased with Emily Scott's 50 freestyle. I like how her times are dropping. As always, Chase Hayes and Anna Moore are difficult to beat in the pool, and I was happy for Sophia Moreno to get the win in the 100 freestyle. That was a good time for her.
"This is our fourth meet in seven days. For them to be as sharp as they are and eager to compete, I'm having a good time coaching them."
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 134, LOGAN 48
Two days after winning the Hoosier Conference meet, the Panthers breezed past the visiting Berries in a dual meet.
Evan Butcher and Charlie Brewer provided the biggest highlights. Butcher won the diving program with a school six-dive record score of 312.25 and Brewer won the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.27) and 100 backstroke (1:02.80).
Also winning individual events for Western were: Avery Berryman (200 IM, 2:19.57); Wyatt Edwards (100 free, :54.48); Noah Broyles (500 free, 5:45.16); and Coley Bevington (100 breaststroke, 1:16.78).
The Panthers swept the relays. Brewer, Andrew Jay, Broyles and Jonathan Conkle won the 200 medley (1:54.95). Ty Frazier, Jay, Ashton Tso and Berryman won the 200 free (1:37.48). And Broyles, Tso, Luke Mawbey and Berryman won the 400 free (3:33.14).
"Avery's time in the IM was nice for never having swam it this year. I don't think he swam it last year either," Bennett said. "Wyatt's time in the 100 freestyle, he is coming on strong. Charlie Brewer, coming in as a freshman and doing the things he's doing, it makes me excited to have him another three years after this year.
"It's a really good time in the Western natatorium right now. It's a whole lot of fun."
