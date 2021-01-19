Tri-Central's girls basketball team beat visiting Faith Christian 64-35 Monday.
The Trojans (10-7) raced to a 26-9 lead by the close of the first quarter. Gracie Grimes scored 12 points to fuel the big quarter and Kenadie Fernung scored seven.
TC coach Mathew Corn said Grimes "was really aggressive and ran the floor really well."
The Trojans went on to lead 44-23 at halftime and 58-28 after three quarters.
Fernung finished with 23 points, Brittany Temple had 15 points and Grimes had 14.
"We moved the ball really well and drove with a purpose in this game, something we have been working on," Corn said. "Eighteen of our 28 field goals were assisted on, which is also something we have been stressing.
"Defensively, I felt like we were connected better than we have been in several weeks."
CASS 50, DELPHI 28
Cass outscored visiting Delphi 12-0 in the second quarter to build a 19-9 halftime advantage and the Kings maintained the momentum in the second half to notch their fourth straight win.
Cass guard Kendal Johnson scored a game-high 16 points. Also for the Kings, Paxtyn Hicks scored 11 points, Madison Rodabaugh had eight, all in the second half, and Kyla Mennen had seven.
At 6-10, the Kings have matched their win total from the previous three seasons combined.
SHERIDAN 48, EASTERN 31
Sheridan put visiting Eastern in a 28-12 halftime hole and the Blackhawks kept control the rest of the way in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game. The Blackhawks improved to 4-0 in league play.
Kara Otto led Eastern (0-16, 0-7 HHC) with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Jenna Odle had eight points and four rebounds.
