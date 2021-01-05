Carroll's girls basketball team rolled past Eastern 80-40 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Monday night at Flora.
The Class 2A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars led 17-5 after the opening quarter, then scored 46 points over the next two quarters to build a commanding 63-28 advantage.
Alli Harness led the Cougars (11-2, 3-0 HHC) with 26 points, eight assists, seven steals and four rebounds. Megan Wagner had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Also for Carroll, Madison Wagner had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Maryn Worl contributed eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Madison Wagner hit five 3-pointers, giving her 11 triples over her last two games.
Kara Otto led the Comets (0-11, 0-4) with 10 points and six rebounds. Tara Wagoner had eight points and Lily Strunk had seven points.
MAC 63, MANCHESTER 62
Lilly Maple scored 28 points, Madison Wilson scored 20 and Maconaquah outlasted Manchester for a Three Rivers Conference win.
The Braves (5-5, 2-1 TRC) trailed 11-7 after the opening quarter. They outscored the Squires 43-34 over the middle two quarters to take control.
The Braves visit Kokomo on Wednesday.
BOYS SWIMMING
EASTERN 95, WABASH 73
Triple winner Matt Laubenstein led the Comets' charge to victory in the meet at Wabash.
Individually, Laubenstein won the 50 and 100 freestyles. He also anchored the winning 200 free relay team,
Also for the Comets, Eli Hueston won the 200 free, Phillip Beedham won the 200 individual medley, Porter Brovont won the diving program and Trey Louks, Brovont and Hueston joined Laubenstein on the 200 free relay team.
"The guys did a great job," Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. "I finally had nearly the whole team healthy and back in shape and it was great to see."
GIRLS SWIMMING
EASTERN 115, WABASH 20
The Comets won 11 of the 12 events in the meet at Wabash.
Individually, Lauryn Shane and Lola Williams led the way with two wins apiece. Shane won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Williams touched first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Also winning individual events were: Erin Matheny (200 free); Leah Jordan (diving); Cora Kendall (100 butterfly); and Ella Kantz (100 breaststroke).
The Comets swept the relays. Williams, Kantz, Kendall and Arabelle Ewing won the 200 medley. Kantz, Ewing, Shane and Kendall won the 200 free. And Shane, Williams, Kantz and Kendall won the 400 free.
"First meet back after Christmas break, and the girls did a great job," Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said, noting the Comets posted a lot of personal-best swims.
