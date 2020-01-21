Taylor’s girls basketball team dominated the second half to beat Lewis Cass 53-29 Monday night at Center Court.
After trailing 13-9 after the opening quarter and going into halftime tied at 20, the Titans outscored the Kings 21-5 in the third quarter to build a commanding lead in their home finale.
Taylor coach Tony Oliver was happy for Lynzey Butzin, Austyn Huffer and Alison Pemberton to win on their senior night.
“We got off to a slow start again,” Oliver said. “[The Titans] just did what we needed to do in the second half. It was a big third quarter. Defensively, we got a lot more one-and-dones, not allowing them any offensive rebounds.”
The Titans (14-6) found offensive success from the perimeter.
“At first I told them to stop shooting [3-pointers],” Oliver said, “but that’s who we are, and we shot them better in the second half.”
Pemberton and Emma Good led the Titans with 12 points apiece. Pemberton hit four 3-pointers and Good hit three.
Also for the Titans, Butzin scored 10 points, Kelsi Langley scored nine and Huffer had five.
“I like seeing our scores like that,” Oliver said of the Titans’ balanced scoring.
Kyla Mennen led Cass (2-17) with 11 points.
Taylor closes the regular season next week with road games against Alexandria and Sheridan.
“Now we get a little time off. We just played Friday night, Saturday afternoon and then [Monday],” Oliver said.
BOYS SWIMMIMG
WESTERN 119, LOGAN 50
Quadruple winner Palmer Harrell, triple winner Cullen Dalpoas and double winners Trey Shock, Clayton Palma, Austin Butcher and Taylor Rathbun led the Panthers in the meet at Logansport.
Individually, Harrell won the 100-yard freestyle, Dalpoas won the 200 individual medley, Butcher was tops in the 100 breaststroke, Simha Sinkfield won the diving program and Mason Hill touched first in the 100 backstroke. (Times were unavailable.)
Rathbun, Harrell, Shock and Palma teamed to win the 200 medley relay. Shock, Butcher, Harrell and Dalpoas won the 200 free relay. And Dalpoas, Palma, Harrell and Rathbun closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay.
“It was a nice meet,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It’s kind of the time of the year where it’s a grind. Since Tuesday of last week, this was our third meet so they’re getting a little tired, but I’m happy with the way our boys swam. We had some good races and good outcomes.
“It was nice to swim some people in different events. Austin Butcher had a really nice night. He won the breaststroke; he had a nice race there against Trey Shock.”
The Panthers’ busy stretch continues tonight with a meet against Eastern.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 119, LOGAN 62
Triple winners Jenaka Hawkins and Delaney Lupoi and double winners Genesis Everling, Anna Moore and Lauren LaFever led the Panthers’ charge to victory in the Berries’ pool.
Individually, Hawkins won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Lupoi won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Everling prevailed in the 200 free, Moore won the 200 individual medley and Emma Shoemaker was the winner in the 500 free. (Times were unavailable.)
Everling, Hawkins, LaFever and Sophia Moreno won the 200 medley relay. Moore, LaFever, Sara Penrod and Lupoi won the 400 free relay.
“My girls are swimming really well,” Bennett said. “It was nice to see Delaney get a win in the breaststroke, it was nice to see Genesis get a win in the 200 freestyle and Emma Shoemaker in the 500 freestyle.”
Like on the boys side, Bennett juggled his lineup to try swimmers in different events.
“I thought this really showed they’re more versatile than they give themselves credit for. I have kids who are all-around good swimmers,” he said.
