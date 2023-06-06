Lewis Cass' boys golf team captured the Peru Sectional title on Monday at Rock Hollow G.C.
Cass posted a score of 341 to beat runner-up Northwestern by 12 shots. Southwood (357) edged Western (359) for third place. The top three teams advance to the Warsaw Regional on Thursday at Stonehenge G.C.
Kokomo (370) was fifth. Peru (378), Maconaquah (389), Tri-Central (396), Wabash (410), Eastern (413) and North Miami (447) rounded out the standings.
Southwood's Luke Watson beat Cass' Jensen Burrous in a playoff for the individual title. After they shot 78s to finish in a tie, Watson chipped in for birdie on the second playoff hole for the win.
Kokomo's Karson Parrott and Northwestern's Hudson Whaley followed with 79s. Parrott won a playoff for third place.
Parrott, Western's Brody Fisher (83) and Tri-Central's Tanner England (84) qualified for the regional as the top three individuals on non-advancing teams.
Also for the champion Kings, Rylan Stoller and Garrett Helvie backed Burrous with 87s and Michael Myers shot 89.
The sectional title is the Kings' second all-time. The other came in 2012 at Logansport.
Sammy Shotwell was second low for the runner-up Tigers with an 85, Brayden Applegate shot 94 and Jackson Peelle shot 95.
After Brody Fisher for Western, Callen Szerdy shot 88 while battling back problems and Ethan Fisher and Jack Chiu shot 94s. After Parrott for Kokomo, Canaan Horner carded a 91, Joey McConnell shot 96 and William Nelson shot 104.
Peru's 378 was a season-best score. Bryson Ragland and Karter Schwartz led the Tigers with 90s. For Maconaquah, Lane Brehmer, Camron Metcalf and Ayden Jernagan all shot 95s. Samuel Torivo paced Eastern with an 88.
NOBLESVILLE SECTIONAL
Led by medalist Maverick Conaway, Tipton took third place in the Noblesville Sectional at Harbour Trees G.C. By finishing in the top three, the Blue Devils advance to the Muncie Central Regional on Thursday at The Players Club.
No. 3-ranked Hamilton Southeastern won the sectional with a score of 292, No. 14 Noblesville was second with 304 and Tipton shot 316. The Blue Devils finished one shot ahead of Fishers.
Conaway finished fourth in the 2021 sectional and runner-up in the 2022 sectional before breaking through for the title this year. He fired a 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory.
Also for the Blue Devils, Gavin Hare shot 77, No. 5 player Calvin Conduit shot 84 and No. 4 player Preston Lancaster shot 85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.