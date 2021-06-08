For the first time in 20 years, Kokomo's boys golf team is a sectional champion.
Kokomo posted a score of 328 in rainy conditions to win the 11-team Peru Sectional on Monday at Rock Hollow G.C. Maconaquah had a strong runner-up finish with a score of 331 and Cass (349) edged Peru by one shot for third place. The top three teams advance to the Plymouth Regional on Thursday at Swan Lake G.C.
Western took fifth place with a score of 383 and the rest of the standings showed Southwood (388), Northwestern (405), Wabash (422), North Miami (431), Tri-Central (448), and Eastern (490).
Peru senior Kash Bellar was medalist for the third straight time. The Ball State recruit fired a 1-under 71. Kokomo junior Brandon Hansen beat Maconaquah's Mason Taylor in a playoff for second place after both players shot 76s.
The top three individuals from non-advancing teams also qualify for the regional. Joining Bellar as advancing individuals are fellow Peru player Jake Van Baalen (77) and Western's Kyle Sanders (79).
Hansen led the Kats' title charge, with Karson Parrott backing him with a 79. Kokomo also counted Jackson Richards' 85 and Ty Lauderbaugh's 88.
The sectional title is the Kats' 10th all-time, and their first since 2001 when they won at Peru Municipal.
Runner-up Maconaquah had one of its best scores of the season with Taylor and Hayden Williamson (77) leading the charge. Williamson tied for fourth overall. The Braves counted Drake Guyer's 88 and Triston Herschberger's 90 as their third and fourth scores.
For Cass, Mason Hahn (84), Rowdy Frey (85) and Blake Brown (87) led the way. Jensen Burrous and Jaden Younts both had 93s.
Bellar and Van Baalen led Peru with Van Ballen tying Williamson for fourth place. Reese Smith had a 96.
Western was led by Sanders and Andrew Hartman (88). For Northwestern, Sammy Shotwell's 97 led the way. Jake Chapman led Tri-Central with a 92. And Barak Price led Eastern with a 120.
NOBLESVILLE SECTIONAL
Tipton is moving on to the Muncie Central Regional after taking third place in the highly competitive Noblesville Sectional at Fox Prairie G.C.
No. 15-ranked Fishers (307) took the title, No. 7 Hamilton Southeastern was one shot back in second place and Tipton (314) finished six shots ahead of fourth-place Noblesville. The top three teams advance.
"There are some really good teams in our sectional," Tipton coach Kenny Day said. "I think it's one of the tougher sectionals in the area. We're not with Carmel, Westfield and Guerin Catholic, but it's still a very tough sectional."
The Blue Devils showed their usual balance. Maverick Conaway shot 3-over 74 (35-39), Gavin Hare also shot 74 (37-37), Mylan Swan followed with a 77 (38-39) and Nolan Swan had an 89 (44-45).
"I'm very happy — 314 was a good score for the day," Day said, noting he thinks the Devils have what it takes to shoot lower. "I think we'll play well Thursday."
The regional is at the Players Club in Yorktown.
Hamilton Southeastern's Lane Zedrick was the sectional's medalist with a 1-under 70. Conaway and Hare finished in a three-way tie for fourth place. Conaway battled through double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 to fashion his 74. Hare bounced back from a triple-bogey on No. 11 to score an eagle on No. 12.
The sectional is normally held at Purgatory G.C., but was moved to Fox Prairie on a one-year deal.
