Kokomo's Macenzie VanWinkle hits a two-run triple in the first inning of the Kats' 18-2 victory over Marion on Monday, May 9, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. VanWinkle went 2 for 2 with two extra-base hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden
Kats rock Giants
Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 10
Tigers win Hoosier Conference tennis title
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo's softball team rocked Marion 18-3 in five innings in a North Central Conference game Monday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Kats (11-9, 3-2 NCC) scored nine runs in the first inning, a single run in the second inning and eight runs in the fourth to win going away.
5-4-22 - Kami Shoemaker sliding into 3rd then going on to score in the first inning as Kokomo defeats Marion in Monday evenings softball game 18-2. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-4-22 - Kinley Martin rounds third heading for home after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 4th inning as Kokomo defeats Marion in Monday evenings softball game 18-2. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-4-22 - Brooke Hughes pitching as Kokomo defeats Marion in Monday evenings softball game 18-2. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Macenzie VanWinkle hits a two-run triple in the first inning of the Kats' 18-2 victory over Marion on Monday, May 9, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. VanWinkle went 2 for 2 with two extra-base hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
5-4-22 - Kami Shoemaker scoops the ball up sending it to first for the first out of the 4th inning as Kokomo defeats Marion in Monday evenings softball game 18-2. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Macenzie VanWinkle went 2 for 2 with a triple and a double and Taylor Reed went 3 for 3 with a double to highlight the Kats' 14-hit attack. VanWinkle drove in four runs and scored two runs and Reed drove in two and scored two.
Kinley Martin also had a big game. She went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, three RBI and two runs. The Kat freshman has hit a homer in five straight games.
Brooke Hughes was 2 for 4 with one RBI and three runs, Karley Trine belted a home run and Kennedy Huckeby had a double and two RBI.
Kokomo celebrated senior night and the Kats let two of the seniors pitch. Hughes made her first varsity appearance in the circle and worked four innings for the win. Trine, pitching for the first time since her freshman season, pitched the other inning.
Huckeby and VanWinkle are the Kats' other seniors.
WESTERN 15, TIPTON 0, 6 INNING
The Panthers hammered the Blue Devils to finish Hoosier Conference East Division play 7-1, good for the division title. They will visit West Division winner Benton Central on Friday for the conference championship.
Western scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game.
Kieli Fogg, Kylie Miller and Morgan Ousley led the Panthers with three hits apiece. Fogg had two doubles and an RBI and Miller drove in three runs. Also for the Panthers, Braylee Acord had two doubles and Sienna Stone had a double, a single and two RBI.
Ousley earned the win with five innings of work. She gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked one. Jacey Leisure pitched the sixth inning.
Western visits Class 2A No. 1 Pioneer today.
ALEX 18, TAYLOR 11
Down 8-1 after two innings, Taylor rallied to within 10-8 after four innings, but Alexandria regained control by scoring eight runs over the next two innings.
Taylor had 13 hits. Kate Glaze belted a home run, drove in four runs and scored three runs. Jo Glaze was 4 for 5 with two RBI, Jadyn Underwood was 3 for 4 with a double, four runs and an RBI and Mallory Saldana was 3 for 5 with two RBI.
CHATARD 9, EASTERN 3
Eastern scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 3-1 lead, but Bishop Chatard answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead and the Trojans went on for the win.
Cassidy Keene cracked a two-run home run for the Comets. Macy Coan was 2 for 3 with a double, Marly Coan was 2 for 4 with a double and Marina Lee also had a double. Macy Coan took the loss. She pitched all six innings and allowed five earned runs.
MAC 5, TIPP. VALLEY 2
Maconaquah beat visiting Tippecanoe Valley in a clash for sole possession of second place in the Three Rivers Conference. The Braves (9-6 overall) are 5-1 in league play, a half-game back of North Miami (5-0).
Mac's Blayklee Buman pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts and only one walk.
The Braves had seven hits. Aubree Mouser went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Amaya Rader cracked a triple, drew two walks and scored two runs and Kayliana Williams drove in a run.
PERU 16, MANCHESTER 1, 5 INNINGS
Amanda Eaglin led the way as the Bengal Tigers blasted the visiting Squires in TRC play.
In the pitching circle, Eaglin fired a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, the Bengal Tiger senior drove in five runs and scored three runs. She went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double.
Also for Peru (10-7, 4-2 TRC), Ava Caldwell went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI, Jaylah Harlan was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and two RBI, Abby Martin was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Annika Malone added a double. In addition, Emily Ream scored four runs and Annika Malone scored three runs.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 10, ROSSVILLE 0, 5 INNINGS
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western bounced back from its first loss of the season to whip visiting Rossville 10-0 in five innings.
Western pitchers Evan Stout and Deaglan Pleak combined on a no-hitter. Stout pitched four innings, struck out two and walked two. Pleak pitched the fifth inning and recorded two strikeouts.
Alex Watkins and Dylan Bryant had the Panthers' biggest hits — Watkins smacked a three-run triple and Bryant delivered a two-run single. Also for the Panthers (17-1), Mitchell Dean had two singles and an RBI and Garrett Lupoi had two singles.
"Evan gave us another strong start on the mound and is now 4-0 on the season. He’s been a big part of our success," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Our hitters did a good job early keeping the ball out of the strong wind and adjusted their approaches.
"Our seniors played well on senior night. Dylan Bryant perfectly executed a hit and run, Parker Dean barreled up some balls, Alex Watkins had a good day at the plate and Garrett Lupoi continues to provide solid offense in the leadoff spot."
MAC 8, TIPP. VALLEY 6
After Valley scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to forge a 6-all tie, Maconaquah's Mason Yoars drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the Braves back in control.
The Braves (7-9-1, 4-2 TRC) finished with 13 hits. Tyler Stapleton was 3 for 3, Walker Hays was 2 for 3 with a double, Trace Armstrong was 2 for 4 with a double and Bennett Isenburg was 2 for 3. All four of those players had an RBI apiece.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW WINS HOOSIER
Northwestern used strong play at all five positions to win the Hoosier Conference tournament at Twin Lakes. The final two rounds were Monday.
McKenna Layden won the No. 1 singles title, Kat Grube was runner-up at No. 2 singles, Avery Rooze was runner-up at No. 3 singles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took third place at No. 1 doubles and Megan Shank and Berkley Wray took second place at No. 2 doubles.
"The girls all did a great job [Monday]. We had some excellent matches across the board," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "We certainly wouldn’t have finished first place as a team without everybody’s high level of play. This is an incredible accomplishment and the team should be very proud."
McKenna Layden beat Lafayette Central Catholic's Caitlin Thompson 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal round and beat Western's Eliza Lutgen 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
Also in the semifinal round, Kat Grube claimed a 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 win vs. Western; Rooze was a 6-2, 6-3 winner vs. Benton Central; and Wray and Shank had a 6-4, 6-1 win vs. Western.
Goltz and Anna Grube dropped their semifinal match vs. Twin Lakes, then bounced back to take a 6-0, 6-2 vs. West Lafayette for third place.
KOKOMO 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
The Wildkats improved to 11-5 with the road win.
The Kats swept the singles points with Raigan Heflin winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Ellen Callane winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Vivian Ferrusca breezing to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Also for Kokomo, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 170, MARION 236
Led by medalist Karson Parrott's 3-over 38, the Kats beat the Giants on Kokomo Country Club's front nine. Brandon Hansen and Ty Lauderbaugh backed Parrott with 42s and Camden Horner shot a personal-best 48.
