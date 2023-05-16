Kokomo senior Karson Parrott fired a 1-over 73 to win medalist in the North Central Conference's boys golf tournament Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
Parrott ran away with the title as he finished six shots ahead of runner-up Ryder Cate of Richmond. Parrott made the All-NCC team for the third straight year.
Lafayette Jeff took the team title with a score of 339 and Richmond was runner-up with 350. Harrison (355), Logansport (361), McCutcheon (375), Kokomo (377), Muncie Central (387) and Anderson (405) rounded out the standings. Marion and Arsenal Tech were incomplete.
Canaan Horner was second low for the Kats with a personal-best 98, Joey McConnell shot 101 and William Nelson shot 106.
WESTERN 169, ROSSVILLE 189
Callen Szerdy and Ethan Fisher led the way as the Panthers beat the Hornets on the front nine at Chippendale G.C.
Szerdy won medalist with a 1-over 37 and Fisher backed him with a 39.
"Cal and Ethan really played well," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "They had a couple of bogeys coming in that I'm sure they'd like to have back, but they are starting to string a lot of good holes together. Playing good at the right time of year."
Brody Fisher shot 45 and Jack Chiu shot 48 to round out Western's score.
OAK HILL 173, EASTERN 215
Oak Hill's Trent Nelson shot a 2-over 39 to win medalist in the match at Chippendale G.C.
Bryce Barker's 46 led Eastern. Sam Torivo (51), Kailin Cook (56) and Cohen Johnson (62) followed for the Comets.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 12, TC 0, 5 INNINGS
Macy Coan pitched a no-hitter, Marly Coan and Cassidy Keene hit home runs and the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets rolled past the Trojans in the opening round of the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Delphi.
The Comets scored seven runs in the first inning with Marly Coan, Cassidy Keene, Maggie Johnson, Kenzie Degraaff and Emillia Andrews each driving in a run. Marly Coan and Keene hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning.
The Comets (18-3) finished with 11 hits. Keene went 3 for 4.
WESTFIELD 8, WESTERN 3
The visiting Shamrocks handed the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers their first loss of the season.
Brynley Erb provided a highlight for Western (23-1) by belting a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was her 15th homer of the season, extending her school record.
Erb finished 2 for 3. Jocelyn Jeffers also drove in a run.
BASEBALL
EASTERN 6, TAYLOR 0
Eastern pitchers Corbin Snyder, Cayden Calloway and Perry Kochensparger combined on a one-hitter to lead top-seeded Eastern past Taylor 6-0 in the opening round of the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Championship Park.
Snyder started and pitched 5.2 innings for the win. He allowed one hit, struck out 11 and walked two. Calloway recorded the final out of the sixth inning and Kochensparer pitched the seventh. Calloway struck out one and walked one and Kochensparger struck out three and walked one.
Eastern scored single runs in the first and second innings and delivered the knockout punch in the sixth when Calloway hit a grand slam.
Calloway, who also had a double, finished 2 for 3 with two runs. Ethan Acord went 2 for 2 with an RBI double and a run.
Taylor starting pitcher Micah Irwin worked 5.1 innings and allowed five hits and five runs (four earned). He struck out two and walked five. Zeke Lamberson relieved in the sixth and allowed one hit and one run.
WESTFIELD 3, KOKOMO 0
Westfield pitchers Preston Tamm and Nathan Bodenberg combined on a one-hitter to lead the Shamrocks past the Kats 3-0 at Municipal Stadium.
Jacob Walker had the Kats' lone hit and he also drew a walk. He finished 1 for 1. Starting pitcher Patrick Hardimon took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowed three hits and three runs, struck out six and walked five. Isaac Flamino pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out one.
Kokomo dropped to 9-15.
SOUTHWOOD 9, MAC 6
Southwood scored five runs in the bottom of the third for a 5-0 lead, but Maconaquah scored five runs in the top of the fourth to knot the score — and the Braves added a single run in the fifth to go ahead. Southwood responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control.
Klaytin Kile, Kaleb Shelton and Jackson Collins had two hits apiece for the Braves. Shelton took the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed eight hits and nine runs. He struck out seven.
