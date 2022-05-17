Kokomo's boys golf team finished in fourth place in the North Central Conference tournament Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
Richmond took the title with a score of 351. Harrison (360), McCutcheon (364) and Kokomo (367) rounded out the top four. The nine-team field also had Logansport (379), Lafayette Jeff (422), Anderson (442), Muncie Central (447) and Marion (509).
Individually, Kokomo had three of the top six finishers. Brandon Hansen (78) was first, Ty Lauderbaugh (78) was second and Karson Parrott (86) was sixth. Hansen defeated Lauderbaugh in a one-hole playoff to win medalist.
Hansen, Lauderbaugh and Parrott all made the All-NCC team, which featured players who finished in the top 12. All three Kats are repeat All-NCC players.
SOFTBALL
NW 8, OLE MISS 3
Jaci Elson went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs to lead Northwestern past visiting Mississinewa. Elson's perfect day at the plate bumped her batting average to .552.
Also for the Tigers (11-7), Jaylyn Harrison had two doubles, Kate Graves and Ady Altman had a triple apiece and Morgan Walker had a double. All four of those players drove in one run apiece.
Harrison pitched all seven innings. She allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none.
WESTERN 5, W'FIELD 2, 8 INNINGS
Scoreless after five innings, each team scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, sending the game to an extra inning. The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Panthers broke away by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth.
Morgan Ousley pitched all eight innings for the Panthers. She held Westfield to four hits and one walk.
Western (19-4) had six hits. Chloe Hunt went 2 for 3, Kieli Fogg had an RBI double and Ousley had an RBI single. Avah Williams set up Fogg's RBI double with a two out single.
HARRISON 11, KOKOMO 5
The Raiders quickly broke away from a 5-all tie when the teams resumed play in their semifinal game in the North Central Conference tournament at Harrison.
Karley Trine and Kami Shoemaker both finished 3 for 4 with a double for the Kats. Dani Tate had a triple and Kennedy Huckeby had a double. Carly Patterson took the loss.
Kokomo and Logansport will meet in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. today.
• Harrison beat McCutcheon 6-4 in the final Monday night. The Raiders have 20 straight games.
PERU 9, ROCHESTER 3
Maddie Nordman drove in five runs to lead the Bengal Tigers past the visiting Zebras in Three Rivers Conference play. Nordman was 2 for 3 with a double.
Also for Peru (12-8, 6-2 TRC), Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Annika Malone had a triple and Jaylah Harlan, Ava Caldwell and Lilly Bradshaw had an RBI apiece.
Harlan pitched all seven innings and recorded nine strikeouts.
Peru hosts Maconaquah on Wednesday to close league play.
MAC 17, SOUTHWOOD 6, 5 INNINGS
Maconaquah senior Aubree Mouser had a monster game in her home finale. She went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and eight runs batted in.
Kaylianna Williams and Madisyn Wibel also hit homers for the Braves (11-7, 7-1 TRC). Bailey Carson was 3 for 3, Amaya Rader was 2 for 2 and Savannah Robinson was 2 for 3.
Carson pitched all five innings.
The Braves visit Peru on Wednesday to close league play.
ELWOOD 12, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS
Elwood scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone for the game.
"We struggled the whole game, we are battling several injuries and having to move players around to different positions hurts," Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. "But it wasn't a conference game so hopefully we can get healed up and get ready for Wednesday."
BASEBALL
NW 6, DELPHI 5
Down 5-0, the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and two runs in the sixth to surge past the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Oracles.
Tate Mullens drove in the go-ahead run. He finished 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Cam Davis earned the win in relief of starter A.J. Burkhlater. Davis pitched the sixth inning and Koen Berry pitched the seventh for the save.
"Big team win for us. So many guys in a comeback win like that have to contribute," said Northwestern coach Ryan Ward, whose squad improved to 14-5. "I felt like A.J. didn't have his best stuff. He gave up five runs after three, but he was able to stick with it, kind of shut them down in the fourth and fifth to keep it reasonable. Cam Davis did his job in the sixth and Koen Berry did what he's done all year in the seventh and closed.
"So many guys giving us good at-bats and scratching and clawing to give us an opportunity and Tate came through with the game-winning hit."
WESTFIELD 4, KOKOMO 2
All of the scoring took place in two innings. The Shamrocks scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and the Kats scored two runs in the seventh.
Kokomo was held to three hits. John Curl was 2 for 4 with a two-run double. Patrick Hardimon also had a double.
Hardimon took the loss. He started and pitched two innings and allowed two runs. Larry Hamilton and Ari Leger, the Kats' third and fourth pitchers, combined for three scoreless innings.
MAC 7, SOUTHWOOD 4
Mason Yoars pitched five shutout innings to lead the Braves past the visiting Knights in a TRC game.
When Yoars walked the first two batters in the sixth, Tyler Stapleton relieved. On his second pitch, the Knights hit into a double play — and when the runner at third rounded the base too far, the Braves cut him down trying to score for a triple play.
Bennett Isenburg and Jackson Collins drove in two runs apiece for the Braves (5-3 TRC). Isenburg was 3 for 4 with a double and Collins also had a double.
CASS 7, TAYLOR 4
Taylor pitcher Zach Landis took the tough-luck loss. He pitched five innings, allowed six runs (four earned) on two hits, struck out two and walked one.
"Zach pitched a great game. He's had, I think, six quality starts for us this year," Taylor coach Kris Dill said. "I just knew when we got to pregame, we weren't locked in mentally and it carried over into the game. We had a few mistakes in the field and give Cass credit, they capitalized on the few hits they had and the few baserunners they had. They got the job done and we did not. We have to learn to bring it every night."
Kien Sullivan had a two-run homer for the Titans (8-14-1), Jayden Johnson was 3 for 3 and Owen Shimer was 2 for 3 with an RBI single.
The Kings led 7-1 and held off a Titan rally in the seventh.
For Cass, Kaine Fowler earned the win in relief, pitching three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out one. Jack Salyers led the offense with a single, RBI and two runs scored.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
The Comets made their senior night a fun one by beating the Huskies.
Eastern swept the singles. Maria Oliveira took a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 to cap an undefeated regular season, Kennedy Horner was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Madi Guinn prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 at No. 3.
Eastern's other point came at No. 2 doubles where Alivia Salkie and Adalyn Downing won 6-3, 6-3.
"Always great to get a win on senior night, and great to honor Maria, Alivia and Kate," coach Pat Rice said. "I think we are playing some quality tennis right now, and we are excited to take the courts Thursday at sectionals."
Eastern drew a bye in the sectional and will face the Northwestern-Taylor winner in Thursday's semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.