Kokomo's boys golf team won the North Central Conference tournament Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
The Wildkats posted a score of 340 in windy and rainy conditions. Kokomo beat runner-up Harrison by 14 shots. Logansport took third place with 372 with Richmond was fourth with 378. Lafayette Jeff (388), McCutcheon (406), Muncie Central (421) and Marion (465) rounded out the field.
"The golf course played unusually difficult for all teams as no one posted a score below 80 on the par-72 [course]," Kokomo coach Matt York said. "It was a tough win, and the kids really wanted this. They didn’t play as well as they would’ve liked, but got the championship all the same."
Ty Lauderbaugh led the Wildkats with an 81. Brandon Hansen followed with an 84, Jackson Richards shot 86 and Karson Parrott shot 89. All four made the all-conference team by finishing in the top 12.
Harrison's Ajani Johnson was medalist with an 80.
York was named the conference's coach of the year.
CASS 161, NW 181
Led by co-medalists Mason Hahn and Blake Brown, the Kings topped the Tigers on Green Acres' back nine.
Hahn and Brown carded 39s. Jensen Burrous (41) and Jaden Younts (42) had the Kings' third and fourth scores.
For Northwestern, Sammy Shotwell and Jake Martin had 44s, Addison Horner shot 45 and Bodey Henry shot 48.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 4, H. HEIGHTS 1
The Comets beat the Huskies at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center to close the regular season.
Eastern No. 1 singles player Addison Ream continued her strong play with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Also for the Comets (12-5), Ella Flanary won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Kennedy Horner won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
The Huskies' point came at No. 2 doubles where Meredith Dodson and Katie Smith prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.
"Great way to end the season," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "I thought we played really well at all points. Happy with how we are playing going into sectionals."
WESTERN 3, TIPTON 2
The Panthers beat the Blue Devils at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center to close the regular season with a school-record 14 wins.
Next up for both teams is the Kokomo Sectional and they could meet in Thursday's semifinal round. Western drew an opening-round bye and will face the Tipton-Taylor winner.
SOFTBALL
MAC 4, TIPP. VALLEY 1
Mackenzie Butler and Aubree Mouser led the way as Maconaquah beat Tippecanoe Valley in Three Rivers Conference play.
Butler finished 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Mouser was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Phantazia DeBoard was the winning pitcher. She pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
PERU 6, MANCHESTER 3
Down 3-0 after the first inning, Peru rallied for the road win in TRC play. The Bengal Tigers scored two runs in the third, a single run in the fifth and three runs in the seventh.
Graycee Ansari pitched all seven innings for the win. She struck out 12. Catcher Hailey Wolfe highlighted the defensive effort with two diving catches behind the plate.
Shelby Renn led Peru's offense with a 3-for-4 game. Also for the Tigers (11-12-1, 6-2 TRC), Emily Ream was 2 for 3 with a double, Ansari was 2 for 4 with two runs and Karsynn Beattie, Haven Wolfe and Kylie Wolfe had an RBI apiece.
CL. PRAIRIE 3, TAYLOR 0
Taylor fell to Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
BASEBALL
WESTFIELD 3, KOKOMO 1
The Shamrocks scored three runs in the top of the first inning and made the lead stand in beating Kokomo 3-1 at Municipal Stadium.
Four Westfield pitchers combined to hold Kokomo to two hits. Preston Sanford had a single and an RBI and Caydan Belt had a single.
Belt took the tough-luck loss. He pitched all seven innings, held the Shamrocks to three hits and no earned runs and struck out 11. He walked two.
PERU 6, MANCHESTER 4
Kade Townsend, Jacob Loftus and Cooper Baldwin led the way as the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers beat the Squires on the road in TRC play.
Townsend went 3 for 4 with a double, Loftus was 2 for 3 with a double and Baldwin was 2 for 4. Townsend drove in one run, scored two runs and stole two bases. Loftus drove in two runs and scored one run. Baldwin had two RBI and one run.
Also for Peru (16-5 overall, 4-4 TRC), Leif Astrup was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Ian Potts earned the win.
DELPHI 13, NW 10
Class 2A No. 8-ranked Delphi out-slugged Northwestern in a 23-run shootout on the Tigers' turf.
For Northwestern, Cole Van Natter went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double, Cole Wise hit a triple and drove in three runs, Tate Mullens was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Austin Robinson was 3 for 4 and Kai Jackson was 2 for 4.
