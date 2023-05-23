Kokomo's softball team scored three runs in the top of the first inning for a promising start against Harrison in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional opener on Monday.
The Raiders responded with 12 runs in the bottom of the first. The Wildkats committed four errors, which led to 11 unearned runs.
Harrison went on to beat Kokomo 16-5 in five innings.
"The wheels fell off the bus in the bottom of the first inning," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. "We had an opportunity to get out of there with a 3-1 lead and we just weren't able to make the plays. [The Raiders are] a good, quality team — they were state runners-up last year for a reason and they have a lot of those girls back. You just can't give a team like that that many opportunities. They're going to pick you apart."
Jordan Thatcher went 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Kats (14-13), Taylor Reed was 2 for 2 with a double and Gwen Hand had the Kats' only other hit. Reed started and took the loss.
"I feel bad for our seniors," Susong said. "We're going to miss Kami Shoemaker, Kenzie Huckeby and Carly Patterson. They've done a lot for the program. We're going to miss them moving forward. But we return a huge junior class next year, hopefully we can put it together and have a good season."
WESTERN 25, NW 0, 5 INNINGS
The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers buried the Tigers with 19 runs over the first innings in their Twin Lakes Sectional matchup.
Statistics from the game were not available when this story went online.
Western (27-1) advances to face West Lafayette in today's semifinal round. Northwestern closed its season with a 3-23 record.
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 10, ELWOOD 0, 6 INNINGS
Taylor beat Elwood 10-0 in six innings at Phares Field as six Titan pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Zeke Lamberson, Cody Groves, Kien Sullivan, Zach Landis, Micah Irwin and Hunter Williams pitched one inning each. They combined for nine strikeouts and one walk.
Catch Sullivan went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, Kien Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs and Easton Douglas was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Irwin and Lamberson drove in two runs apiece.
"It was our senior night and our guys played the best game of the year," Taylor coach Kris Dill said. "It’s always fun when everyone contributes in a victory and [Monday] we got just that. I feel like the last three weeks our guys have kind of figured out who we are and what it’s going to take for them to win. Everyone is pulling in the same direction. I’m proud of our seniors, they have been great leaders and we are going to miss them tremendously.
"Congratulations to our pitching staff as they combined for a no-hitter, our first in my five years here at Taylor and a great way to send off our seniors into sectionals, but it will also be a great memory for them for the rest of their lives."
Taylor (7-14-1) faces Tipton at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
NW 15, ROSSVILLE 1, 5 INNINGS
Northwestern exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to win going away in its regular-season finale.
Lincoln Cardwell drove in four runs for the Tigers and A.J. Burkhalter and Corbyn Sparling drove in three runs apiece. Cardwell finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, Burkhalter was 3 for 3 with a double and Sparling was 1 for 2 with a double. Cole VanNatter was 1 for 1 with three runs and an RBI.
"We were able to get into Rossville's bullpen in the third and fourth innings and I think that was the big difference," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "Ford, their starter, is a great pitcher and actually beat us earlier in the year. I know [Rossville was] probably trying to save some pitching for sectional, but once we got to the bullpen, that opened up things for us."
Cameron Davis pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win. With the score 2-1 and two runners on, Hayden Cook relieved and recorded two strikeouts. Kolten Berry, making his varsity debut, pitched the fifth inning.
The Tigers (16-11) face Frankfort at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional's semifinal round.
"We're now 0-0. The new season starts now," Ward said.
WESTERN 17, M-G 3, 5 INNINGS
Mitchell Dean, Christian Pownall and Deaglan Pleak drove in two runs apiece for the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Panthers in their regular-season finale at Madison-Grant.
Western (22-4) faces North Montgomery in the Northwestern Sectional opener at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MAC 6, MISS. 3
Maconaquah closed the regular season with a road victory over Mississinewa.
Kaleb Shelton went 2 for 4 and scored two runs for the Braves and Trace Armstrong drove in three runs. Shelton, Bennett Isenburg and M.J. Ellis pitched for the Braves.
Mac (11-15) faces Bellmont at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional.
BOYS GOLF
NW 164, CL. CENTRAL 190, CARROLL 195
Sammy Shotwell and Hudson Whaley shot 39s to lead the Tigers to the win in the three-team meet on Frankfort Commons' par-35 front nine.
Logan Duncan shot 42 and Jack Peelle shot 44 to round out the Tigers' score.
LCC 174, WESTERN 192
Led by medalist Charlie Seaburg's 4-over 40, Lafayette Central Catholic topped Western in a match between Hoosier Conference teams on the back nine at West Lafayette Country Club.
Ethan Fisher led the Panthers with a 43, Brody Fisher shot 44, Sam Thurston shot 51 and Nolan Miller shot 54. Callen Szerdy, the Panthers' No. 1 player, sat out to rest an injury ahead of the Peru Sectional on June 5. He also had sat out the Rock Invite on Saturday.
"Last regular season match at a great course against a great program," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Pat [Bayley] is a great coach and always has his guys ready to play. Fastest carts in the conference, which is nice. On to sectionals."
