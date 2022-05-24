Western's softball team beat Peru 3-1 in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional opener Monday.
The Panthers grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning. Chloe Hunt doubled and Kylie Miller drove her in with a single. Braylee Acord provided insurance with a two-run single in the fourth.
Miller pitched for the Panthers and took a shutout into the seventh inning. Peru's Amanda Eaglin hit a solo home run in the seventh, but Miller quickly slammed the door shut.
Western (21-5) finished with seven hits. Morgan Ousley went 2 for 3 with a double and Miller also was 2 for 3. In the circle, Miller fired a four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.
Karsynn Beattie had two singles for Peru (13-9). Beattie took the loss. She started and pitched four innings. Eaglin pitched three scoreless innings in relief. She had five strikeouts.
Western advances to face rival Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Tigers in Hoosier Conference games.
CASS 15, MANCHESTER 12
Cass won a slugfest to advance at the Class 2A Wabash Sectional.
Madison Dormer went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBI for the Kings (10-12). Kaylie Williams went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Hannah Plauschin had two doubles, an RBI and three runs. Cana Jones hit her first home run and had three RBI and three runs. Elly Logan went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs. Bayli Reed went 2 for 2 with a double and was intentionally walked twice. Izzy Tharp had two RBIs. Alisyia Zamora had two hits, an RBI and two runs. Leah Willison had three RBI.
Cass plays Wabash at 7:30 tonight in a semifinal game.
M-G 15, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS
Taylor ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional's opener. No. 10-ranked Madison-Grant scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and maintained control the rest of the way.
"Madison-Grant was pretty good team, in my opinion the best team we seen this year. They put the ball in play and ran the bases very well," Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. "Our pitchers Miranda Saldana and Jadyn Underwood did a wonderful job, but you have to give Madison-Grant credit, they put the ball where they wanted it and showed us why they had a 20-win season."
BASEBALL
WESTERN 12, M-G 6
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western closed the regular season with a 12-6 victory over visiting Madison-Grant.
Dylan Bryant started and pitched three innings. He allowed one hit and no runs and struck out three. The Panthers scored nine runs over the second and third innings to build a 9-0 lead.
Zach Gilbert fueled Western's offense. In four plate appearances, the Panther junior belted a home run and two singles and drew a walk. He drove in two runs, scored four runs and recorded five stolen bases.
Also for Western (22-2), Mitchell Knepley cracked two singles and a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs and Parker Dean had a two-run single.
“Dylan was sharp on the mound and our offense was clicking early, but we had some defensive miscues that led to six unearned runs and we will get that cleaned up in practice [today]. We will be ready to go on Wednesday," coach Ryan Berryman said.
“Zach Gilbert had a fantastic game at the plate and was a terror on the bases. He is swinging a hot bat," Berryman added.
Western faces Peru at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional opener.
NW 13, ROSSVILLE 1
Up 3-1 after six innings, the Tigers scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to win going away in their regular-season finale.
Cole Wise and Lincoln Cardwell powered the Tigers' attack. Wise went 3 for 5 with a grand slam in the seventh inning and Cardwell was 3 for 3 with three doubles. Wise drove in five runs and Cardwell drove in four.
Also for Northwestern (16-7), Tate Mullens was 2 for 3 with a double, Cole Cardwell had a double and two RBI and Austin Robinson had a triple.
A.J. Burkhalter pitched six innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out five and walked six. Koen Berry pitched the seventh and struck out two.
"The last two games, we've been able to put up a ton of runs so I feel like our offense is clicking just at the right time," NW coach Ryan Ward said. "Everybody starts 0-0 [in the state tournament] and we're just excited to host Sectional 20 and excited to compete and hopefully show what we got."
Northwestern hosts Benton Central at 5 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A sectional at Northwestern.
LCC 8, CARROLL 7
Class A No. 3-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic edged Class 2A No. 1 Carroll 8-7, denying the Cougars' bid for an undefeated regular season
Carroll (22-1) faces Lewis Cass at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the nightcap of the Class 2A Wabash Sectional's opening round.
OLE MISS 11, MAC 0, 6 INN.
Visiting Mississinewa held Maconaquah to just three hits. Bennett Isenburg led the Braves with two singles.
