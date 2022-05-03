Kokomo's softball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning and went on to beat Western 7-4 Monday.
Kinley Martin keyed Kokomo's hot start with a three-run home run. The Wildkats kept the lead the rest of the way.
"It's a good win," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. "I told our girls after the game, 'This is why we play the tough schedule that we do. It makes you better, it makes you tougher, and late in the year, you can win games against quality softball teams.' I thought we showed a lot of grit [Monday]."
Carly Patterson pitched all seven innings for the Kats. She scattered 11 hits, struck out four and walked one.
"Carly was fantastic, we played really well defensively, did not commit an error, and we had one big inning. When you do that, you're able to win games," Susong said.
The Kats (8-9) had 12 hits. Kami Shoemaker went 2 for 3, Karley Trine was 2 for 4 with a double, Brooke Hughes also was 2 for 4, Jordan Thatcher belted a two-run triple and Patterson had an RBI double.
"When we string our hits together, we put a lot of runs on the board in a hurry and they kind of feed off each other's energy," Susong said.
Chloe Linn and Maisy Harlow cracked home runs for the Panthers. Linn also had a double and finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Harlow was 2 for 4.
Also for the Panthers (12-3), Kamryn Garber was 2 for 3, Morgan Ousley was 2 for 4 and Kylie Miller had a double. Linn took the loss.
PERU 3, SOUTHWOOD 0
Amanda Eaglin fired a no-hitter to lead the Bengal Tigers to the Three Rivers Conference win. Eaglin struck out 16 batters and walked only one.
Peru (8-6, 2-2 TRC) had eight hits. Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ava Caldwell and Annika Malone each had a double and Jaylah Harlan had an RBI single.
MAC 8, WHITKO 4
Bailey Carson drove in four runs to lead the Braves past the visiting Wildcats in TRC play. Carson finished 4 for 4 with two doubles.
Also for the Braves (7-6, 2-1 TRC), Aubree Mouser smacked a double and a single, drove in a run and scored two runs and Kayliana Williams had two singles, an RBI and two runs.
Blayklee Buman earned the win. She allowed four runs (three earned), struck out six and walked two.
OAK HILL 17, TAYLOR 11
Down 10-2, Taylor rallied to within 10-9 after five innings, but Oak Hill scored a single run in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to secure the win. The Titans had two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Jadyn Underwood led the Titans, going 2 for 3 with a triple, driving in two runs and scoring four runs. Kate Glaze had a double and single, three RBI and two runs, Mallory Saldana had two singles, two RBI and two runs and Jo Glaze had two singles and an RBI.
"The injury of Miranda Saldana and not having her in the lineup really hurt when we were making a run," Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. "But if we're going to win in this game in the varsity level, we have to get better one through nine, but we will get back to work and we will continue to improve."
BASEBALL
WESTERN 13, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS
Western pitchers Dylan Bryant, Deaglan Pleak and Christian Pownall combined on a no-hitter against visiting Taylor.
Bryant started and pitched three innings for the win. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Pleak pitched one inning and had two strikeouts and one walk. Pownall pitched the final inning and had one strikeout.
The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers (15-0) scored eight runs in the second inning, four runs in the third and a single run in the fourth.
The Panthers recorded 10 hits, drew seven walks and had another three batters hit by pitches.
Garrett Lupoi went 2 for 3, stole three bases, drove in a run and scored two runs. Mitchell Dean was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Parker Dean had an RBI double.
“We had much better at-bats when we made their pitchers throw strikes as the game progressed," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Dylan Bryant gave us a quality start and Deaglan Pleak and Christian Pownall threw well in relief. Overall, all three phases of the game were solid and we’ll need to take that into Wednesday’s game vs. [Class 2A No. 3] University.”
MAC 9, WHITKO 5
Down 5-3 after four innings, the Braves scored three runs in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth to surge past the visiting Wildcats in a TRC game.
Maconaquah (6-8-1 overall, 3-1 TRC) finished with 14 hits. Trace Armstrong went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs. Mason Yoars went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs, Jackson Collins drove in two runs, Brandon Smitley had a solo homer and single and Walker Hays had a double and single.
M.J. Ellis earned the win in relief of Yoars. Ellis pitched three scoreless innings and held the Wildcats to two hits. He struck out three.
PERU 16, SOUTHWOOD 4
Matthew Roettger belted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Peru to the road win. The Bengal Tiger sophomore finished 3 for 5.
Also for Peru (6-7 overall, 3-1 TRC), Gavin Eldridge, Leif Astrup and Ian Potts had two hits and two RBI apiece and Bryce Hill and Cooper Baldwin each had two hits.
Astrup pitched six sharp innings for the win. He allowed one earned runs and struck out six. Roettger pitched the seventh.
NOBLESVILLE 10, NW 0, 6 INNINGS
Noblesville scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to break open a close game against visiting Northwestern.
The Tigers (9-4) had three hits. Cole VanNatter was 2 for 3 with a double and Kai Jackson was 1 for 2 with a double. Eastin Whaley took the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed three runs and two hits. He struck out three.
"We want to play the bigger schools, the better teams, and see what we're made of and put guys in different situations," NW coach Ryan Ward said. "Hopefully it's a learning experience. Wins and losses don't mean too much to me right now."
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 3, WABASH 2
No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveira continued her undefeated season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory to highlight the Comets' 3-2 victory over the visiting Apaches.
Also for Eastern (9-2), Alivia Salkie and Molly Farkas prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Madi Guinn and Kennedy Horner won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
"Really proud of this team as we had two varsity players out and girls just continue to step up and have great attitudes," coach Pat Rice said.
NW 5, CARROLL 0
Northwestern improved to 11-1 with the road win.
The Purple Tigers dropped just five games over the five points. No. 2 singles player Kat Grube and the No. 2 doubles team of Berkley Wray and Megan Shank both had 6-0, 6-0 wins.
McKenna Layden was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles, Avery Rooze was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles and Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
W. LAF. 172, KOKOMO 172, LAF. JEFF 189
West Lafayette edged Kokomo on the tiebreaker (better fifth player's score) for the win in the three-team meet on Battle Ground's front nine.
Brandon Hansen led Kokomo with an even-par 36. Ty Lauderbaugh had a 38.
