Kokomo's softball team outlasted Western 12-11 Monday at the Wildkats' stadium. The teams combined to hit six home runs.
For the Kats, Jannessa Reece, Brooke Hughes and Karley Trine hit home runs. Reece finished 3 for 4 with five RBI and Hughes was 2 for 4 with her first high school homer. Also for Kokomo, Kami Shoemaker was 3 for 5 and Jordan Thatcher had a double.
Bayli Reed pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win and Gwen Hand recorded the final out for the save.
For the Panthers (12-4), Kyndal Mellady hit two homers and Sadie Harding went deep as well. Harding also had a double and single and Izzy Johnson had a triple, double and single. Morgan Ousley and Kinzie Conaway had two singles apiece.
Chloe Linn took the loss.
NW 13, H. HEIGHTS 2, 5 INNINGS
Jaylyn Harrison pitched all five innings to lead the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Tigers past the Huskies in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. She allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one.
Morgan Walker highlighted the Tigers' offense with a two-run triple. Ady Altman and Ellie Boyer had a triple and single each, Jaci Elson had a double and single and Alivia Hughes had two singles.
OAK HILL 8, TAYLOR 0
Taylor coach Robert McGuire saw some positives in the loss.
"We hit the ball well, just couldn’t manufacture any runs, but I liked what I saw and we’re starting to come together," he said.
PERU 6, WHITKO 5
Peru used a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to surge past Whitko in a Three Rivers Conference game. Karsynn Beattie drove in the go-ahead run.
Kylie Wolfe went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bengal Tigers' 14-hit attack. Beattie was 3 for 4 and Haven Wolfe, Grace Uttinger and Abby Martin had two hits apiece. Wolfe had a triple.
Beattie pitched the final two innings for the win.
CASTON 8, CASS 7
Cass cut into a 7-3 deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth. Class A No. 2-ranked Caston added a run in the sixth to make it 8-5. The Kings scored two more in the seventh before their rally fell short.
Paxtyn Hicks went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Kings (6-9). Leah Willison had a home run and two RBI, Cana Jones had three hits and Elly Logan had a double.
Hicks took the pitching loss.
N. MIAMI 10, MAC 0
Mackenzie Butler, Paige Swihart and Lilly Maple had a single apiece for Maconaquah in the TRC loss.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 19, TAYLOR 1, 5 INNINGS
Class 3A No. 4-ranked Western jumped to a 6-0 lead through two innings against visiting Taylor, then put the game away with 13 runs over the third and fourth innings.
Parker Dean started on the mound for Western and earned the win. He pitched four innings, allowed two hits and one run, struck out five and walked three. Garret Lupoi pitched the final frame.
"Parker was efficient early and did a nice job working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth with no outs," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
Lupoi had a big game at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a homer, sacrifice fly and three RBI. Alex Watkins was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI, Mitchell Dean also drove in three runs.
Also for Western (12-5), Dylan Bryant was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Cayden McClure and Braeden Bryant had two singles apiece with Braeden Bryant driving in a run.
“All nine starters had a hit and all four guys off the bench got on base," Berryman said. "We did a nice job barreling up the ball and I liked the way we put six runs up late against lefty velo [Taylor's Jaylen Harris]."
Taylor starter Hunter Williams took the loss. Harris drove in the Titans' lone run.
PERU 11, WHITKO 4
The Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bengal Tigers handled the visiting Wildcats to move to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the TRC.
Leif Astrup led Peru with a 4-for-4 game that included a double and two RBI. Kade Townsend was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Ian Potts drew four walks and scored two runs.
Potts was the winning pitcher. He pitched five innings, allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and two walks. Astrup and Townsend pitched in relief.
FRANKFORT 11, NW 1, 6 INNINGS
Tate Mullens provided the Tigers' bright spot with a home run and A.J. Burkhalter had a double.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 4, CARROLL 1
Northwestern handled visiting Carroll to continue its unbeaten start.
The Tigers (7-0) swept the singles with McKenna Layden winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Kat Grube winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Avery Rooze winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. Also for the Tigers, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won by double bagels (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles.
For Carroll, the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Johnson and Macy McIlrath won 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-5.
WESTERN 4, M-G 1
Western made quick work of Madison-Grant at four points for a 4-1 win on the Argylls' courts.
For the Panthers (11-1), Eliza Lutgen was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles, Chloe Schmidt won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 doubles and Sophia Moreno and Elizabeth Mercer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
EASTERN 4, WABASH 1
No. 1 singles player Addison Ream cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win to highlight the Comets' road win.
Also for Eastern (7-4), Ella Flanary was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles, Claire Hubbard took a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles and Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn dropped just one game at No. 2 doubles.
"Good team win. I was really proud of how Ella played at 2 singles. Did a great job of constructing points," Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
Salkie and Guinn also faced Southwood's No. 1 doubles team and the Comet duo prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO DEF. LAF. JEFF
Co-medalists Jackson Richards and Brandon Hansen fired even-par 35s to lead the Kats to the win at the Country Club. They improved to 7-0 in duals.
GIRLS TRACK
TIPTON 79, TC 41, ELWOOD 28
Peighton Oliver led Tri-Central with victories in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The Trojans also had wins from Emma Piske (shot put), Gracie Grimes (discus) and Julie Childers (400 dash, personal best 1:03.77).
BOYS TRACK
TIPTON 79, TC 43, ELWOOD 31
John Jimenez-Vasquez led Tri-Central's showing. He anchored the Trojans' winning 4x800 relay (along with Ethan Gibson, Nathan Bitner and Cole Byrd) and finished second in the long jump and also the 800 run.
Also for the Trojans, Ross Cassity won the discus competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.