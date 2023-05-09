Kokomo's softball team exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to upset Class 4A No. 6-ranked Pendleton Heights 9-6 Monday at Pendleton.
Taylor Reed ignited the rally with a leadoff single, Gwen Hand singled and Liliana Lamberson drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Jordan Thatcher and Halle Helmberger cracked RBI singles to bring the Kats within 6-4 — and Kinley Martin followed with a grand slam to put the Kats in front.
"As soon as she hit it, there was no doubt it was gone," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said.
Kokomo (10-8) led 2-1 after three innings, but Pendleton Heights scored three runs in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. The Arabians added a pair of unearned runs in the sixth to go up 6-2.
"Our girls just never quit," Susong said. "They played really well. They executed in the seventh, we played great defensively. To beat a top-six team in the state, you have to do those things and we did them.
"We've been telling the girls, 'We're getting better, we just need to play with energy and to play as a team' and we've been doing that."
Reed finished 3 for 5 to lead the Kats and Lamberson and Thatcher both went 2 for 3. Reed pitched all seven innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs. She struck out two and walked five.
WESTERN 21, CL. CENTRAL 0, 5 INNINGS
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western improved to 21-0 with a 21-0 road victory over Clinton Central.
Chloe Linn had a huge game for the Panthers. She went 5 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI and she pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Kylie Miller and Brynley Erb drove in five runs apiece. Miller went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double and Erb went 3 for 5 with a homer and a double. Erb's homer was her 13th of the season, extending her school record.
Also for Western, which had 28 hits, Sienna Stone was 3 for 3 and Kamryn Garber, Rylynn Gibbs, Maisy Harlow, Chloe Hunt and Jocelyn Jeffers had two hits apiece.
EASTERN 6, ELWOOD 4
Cassidy Keene belted a three-run home run to help the Class 2A co-No. 7-ranked Comets beat the visiting Panthers.
Kendall Wilson had an RBI single for Eastern. Macy Coan pitched three innings and struck out seven and Kenzie DeGraaff pitched the final four innings and struck out three.
"The team had great defensive plays," Eastern coach Carly Shively said. "Cassidy Keene made a great play at third, Emillia Andrews had some great plays at shortstop and Katie Hendricks got the last out of the game diving for a catch in left field."
ALEX 10, TAYLOR 5
Taylor coach Robert McGuire said the Titans had their chances.
"We had several opportunities to take the lead, but we either look at a strike go by or just swing at garbage. … But we are improving, so keep getting better," he said.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 14, ROSSVILLE 6, 6 INNINGS
Evan Stout and Christian Pownall drove in three runs apiece to lead the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers to the road win. The game was called after six innings because of darkness.
Stout went 2 for 4 and Pownall was 2 for 5. Also for the Panthers (17-2), Zach Gilbert was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Cayden McClure was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Mitchell Dean was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Mitchell Knepley went 2 for 2 and Cade Epp had a double.
"We scored five in the first inning after a 30-minute lightning delay despite sunny skies so the guys responded well to a bit of an odd start," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "We played a lot of guys and collected 15 hits as a team. A.J. Helmberger did a great job of giving us a couple of innings on the mound in relief in his first varsity appearance."
Dean pitched two innings and struck out five in a likely tune-up for the Hoosier Conference championship game on Friday. He allowed one earned run, which is the first run he's allowed all season.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 3, CASS 0
The undefeated Tigers scored three quick points to secure the win in a match shortened by inclement weather.
No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden won 6-3, 6-0, winning the final 12 games. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-0, 6-1. And the No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Lesko and Berkley Wray won 6-2, 6-4.
"We were only able to get three matches finished before being called because of weather, but Avery [Rooze] and Megan [Shank] had both won the first sets and were having great matches," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said, referring to her Nos. 2 and 3 singles players.
"Lewis Cass has a really strong team and this was a great match at each spot with very competitive points."
Northwestern (10-0) hosts Western on Wednesday.
KOKOMO 4, H. HEIGHTS 0
No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin and No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane pitched 6-0, 6-0 shutouts to highlight the Kats' win. No. 3 singles player Regan Kimbler cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win and the No. 2 doubles team of Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard dropped just one game.
The No. 1 doubles point was in a super tiebreaker when the match was halted due to inclement weather.
PERU 3, NORTHFIELD 2
Peru swept the singles points for the win. Mackey Hyde at No. 1, Lauren Boyer at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge at No. 3 all won by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Peru improved to 10-5 overall and 6-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
BOYS GOLF
CASS 161, NW 167
The Kings overcame a weather delay late in the match to beat the Tigers on Green Acres' back nine.
Led by medalist Jensen Burrous, the Kings (7-2) shot a season-low 161. Burrous (1-over 37), Rylan Stoller (39) and Garrett Helvie (41) all had season lows. Nolan Hines rounded out the Kings' score with a 44.
Hudson Whaley and Sammy Shotwell led Northwestern with scores of 38 and 39, respectively. Logan Duncan and William Rasson followed with 45s.
TC 188, BLACKFORD 193, ELWOOD 194
Tri-Central showed nice balance in winning the three-way match on the Elwood Golf Links' par-35 front nine.
Ethan Tragesser led the Trojans with a 45, Eli Brotherton shot 47 and Tanner England, Jay Jankoviak and Isaiah Stryker all shot 48s.
"I am proud of this golf team for the improvements they have shown," TC coach Blake Shrader said. "Overall great team effort."
