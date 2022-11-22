Carroll's girls basketball team rolled past Eastern 67-22 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Monday at Flora.
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars put it away early. They led 27-7 after the opening quarter and 49-11 at halftime.
Alli Harness and Madison Wagner led the Cougars' attack. Harness recorded 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Wagner had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. They combined to make 17 of 22 shots from the field and 8 of 9 free throws.
Also for Carroll (6-1, 3-0 HHC), Laney Johnson had 10 points and five steals and Jamilah Tillman had seven rebounds.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 58, NW 16
Kokomo won three of the six matches wrestled, and the Kats picked up another seven wins by forfeits.
Christien Damewood (126-pound weight class), Chad Washburn (220) and Jedaiah Beard (heavyweight) scored pins for the Kats.
Kokomo coach Jacob Bough noted "Washburn at 220 still looks to be the dominant kid in the area winning in under 30 seconds by fall."
Bough added Damewood is a freshman and Beard is a sophomore who is new to the sport. He also liked what he saw from freshman X'Avion Ford (113) and sophomore J.J. Gillespie (170) in losses. Like Beard, Gillespie is new to the sport.
"There were many forfeits, which means guys missed out on mat time, but it is what it is. We have the rest of the week to improve and get better," he said.
The Tigers' winners were Isaac Bumgardner (113), Jansen Slate (152) and Alec Fourez (170). Bumgardner and Fourez scored pins and Slate won by a 10-0 major decision.
GIRLS SWIM
OAK HILL 121, WESTERN 61
Triple winners Anna Moore and Chase Hayes led the Panthers in the meet against the visiting Golden Eagles.
Individually, Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:06.37) and 100 butterfly (1:08.63) and Hayes won the 50 free (:26.85) and 100 free (1:01.29). In addition, Moore and Hayes teamed with Sophia Moreno and Autumn Harsh to win the 400 free relay in 4:14.03.
"Oak Hill has a full roster and unfortunately we don't right now, but we knew that going into it. I just told the girls, 'We train to race and it's a great opportunity to do that,' and they did," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "I saw improvements from [the team's first meet] and I'm liking the technique I'm seeing. We've been hitting that hard in practice."
Bennett credited Madisyn Schorm and Jada Sceggell for their hard work.
"Madisyn swam three of the four final events. It wouldn't have been her first choice, but that's what the team needed and she was there for the team," he said. "Both her and Jada showed a lot of maturity and a lot of leadership [by tackling their workloads]."
