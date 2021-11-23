Quadruple winners Paige Wilson, Aubrey Simmons and Macee Reckard led the way as Kokomo beat Manchester 94-72 in a girls swimming and diving meet Monday at Kokomo.
Wilson, Simmons and Reckard won two individual events apiece. Simmons had KHS freshman record times in winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. It's the second straight meet she lowered the 100 fly record.
Kokomo swept the relays. Simmons, Reckard, Milla Hawkins and Emily Lucas won the 200 medley, Simmons, Reckard, Wilson and Hawkins won the 200 free and Hawkins, Wilson, Lucas and Lily Johnson won the 400 free.
Also for Kokomo (1-1), Kylie Lewis won the diving program.
"All of the girls are swimming extremely well for this point in the season and we're hoping to build momentum as progress through dual meets," Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
OAK HILL 99, WESTERN 87
Western won six events, including two relays, but Oak Hill took the lead after diving and kept it the rest of the way.
"I knew it was going to be a tough meet going in," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "It's frustrating to win two relays and not be able to pull off winning the meet, but I was really happy to see how girls our responded after we got down. I was excited to see a lot of fight left in our girls. I was proud of how they swam."
Individually, Anna Moore led the Panthers with victories in the 200 freestyle (2:05.57) and 500 free (5:42.66). Chase Hayes won the 100 free (1:02.86) and Gracie Burns won the 100 backstroke (1:08.27).
Western won the 200 medley relay to open the meet and the 400 free relay to close the meet. Burns, Olivia Shoemaker, Moore and Genesis Everling won the 200 medley in 2:02.31. Moore, Hayes, Burns and Everling won the 400 free in 4:09.35.
BOYS SWIM
KOKOMO 110, MANCHESTER 23
Quadruple winners Andrew Jay, Isaac Elkin and Matias Ayala led the way as Kokomo won its season opener. All three had two individual wins and two relay wins each. Alex Chandler also won an individual event.
Jay, Elkin, Isaac Flamin, and Gabe Booher teamed for wins in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. Chandler, Ayala, Ashton Williams and Alejandro Gee won the 200 free relay.
Kokomo won 11 of the 12 events.
"It was an all-around great performance from the boys," Trimpe said.
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 66, NW 15
Omarion Clark-Stitts (138-pound weight class), Kymani Howard (170), Jaquan East (182), Chad Washburn (195) and G. Zimmerman recorded pins to highlight the Wildkats' win. Kokomo won another six weight classes by forfeits.
"Our athletes have been in the wrestling room and hallways getting in shape every day. We even had a morning workout [Monday] in preparation for [the] meet. In order to compete with the best you have to out work them and our wrestlers know that," Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. "In this sport there are no days off and the wrestlers have bought in and I couldn’t be happier. That being said, there is still plenty of work to be done."
For Northwestern, Isaac Bumgardner (113) and Samuel Craig (160) won by pins and Jansen Slate (145) won by a 10-4 decision.
GIRLS B-BALL
CARROLL 69, EASTERN 36
Carroll (5-3, 3-0 HHC) built a 24-4 lead by the close of the first quarter and never looked back in winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Greentown.
Alli Harness led the Cougars with 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. Laney Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Madison Wagner contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three assists and Maryn Worl had 11 points and six boards.
Macy Coan led the Comets (1-5, 1-2) with 13 points and Kara Otto backed her with 12.
