Carroll's girls basketball team overcame a quiet start to beat Lewis Cass 35-25 Monday night at Flora.
Down 5-0 after the first quarter, the Cougars dominated the middle two quarters to take control. The Cougars led 16-13 at halftime and 26-17 after the third quarter.
Madison Wagner fueled Carroll's turnaround. She scored 10 points in the second quarter and eight points in the third quarter. She finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Also for Carroll (1-1), Megan Wagner scored 10 points and took five steals, Morgan Viney had 10 rebounds and Alli Harness had four points and five steals.
For Cass (0-2), Kendal Johnson led the way with eight points and Kyndal Silcox and Paxtyn Hicks had seven points apiece.
BOYS SWIM
KOKOMO 100, MANCHESTER 47
Logan Pitner finished as a quadruple winner to lead the Kats in their season opener at Manchester. He won two individual events and also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Also for Kokomo, Caleb Smith and Adam Behny went 1-2 in the the 100 free, Gabe Booher won the 200 free and Andrew Jay won the 200 IM.
"The boys had a great meet overall," Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
GIRLS SWIM
KOKOMO 112, MANCHESTER 48
The Katfish prevailed in their season opener at Manchester.
"Although both teams were without swimmers, the depth of the Katfish proved to be the deciding factor," Trimpe said. "The ladies won all three relays and also picked up wins in five individual events."
Jenaka Hawkins led Kokomo with wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Rachel Hillman won the 100 free, Emily Griggs touched first in the 200 free and Rylin Wonnell won the 100 backstroke.
OAK HILL 124, WESTERN 61
Anna Moore and Genesis Everling led Western with Moore winning the 200 freestyle (3:08.34) and 500 free (5:45.47) and Everling taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.28).
Otherwise, the Golden Eagles controlled the meet.
"It was a pretty thorough shellacking, but I am proud of the way my girls swam," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "Between quarantine and injuries, we are missing close to 40% of our roster. Thankfully those who are quarantined aren't ill and will be back soon, but it still stings to lose."
Bennett saw plenty of positives.
"Anna Moore had an outstanding night. She has been phenomenal in practice all season and I am really happy that her times reflected that work. Both her 500 and 200 freestyle as well as her relay splits were at or better than her best from last season," he said.
"Genesis Everling had a really solid meet as well. With a limited roster she had to put her big girl pants on and stepped up to swim the 100 fly. She normally sticks to the backstroke and sprint freestyle events. I am really happy with the maturity and leadership she showed by attacking that event head on and achieving a lifetime personal best swim. That kind of attitude really resonated throughout our girls all night."
