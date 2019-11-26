Kokomo’s girls and boys swimming and diving teams swept visiting Manchester on Monday.
Kokomo’s girls team took a 116-50 victory to even its record at 1-1. The Katfish boys posted a 151-22 victory in their season opener.
In the girls meet, triple winners Shelby Wells, Emily Lucas and Macee Reckard led the Katfish. Individually, Wells won the 100 backstroke (1:15.95), Lucas won the 100 freestyle (1:04.43) and Reckard won the 500 free (5:34.52).
Wells, Lucas, Reckard and Paige Wilson teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:11.98) and Reckard, Emily Griggs, Wells and Lucas teamed to win the 400 free relay.
“Manchester didn’t have a lot of girls, but they had a couple fast swimmers. I think our girls swam well,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “I think they’re swimming hard. At this point of the season, you’re just continuing to ramp up. For them to be able to hit the times they’re hitting at this point of the season is phenomenal for them.”
Kokomo’s Kaitlyn McGraw won the diving program with a strong score of 220.30.
“Kaitlyn is a heck of a diver,” Fewell said. “She works hard, she’s really solid and everything she does is pretty phenomenal. She even helps out our swim team and jumps into a couple relays.”
In the boys meet, quadruple winners Cameron Bryant, Isaac Elkin and Brayden York led Kokomo’s charge to victory.
Individually, Bryant sprinted to wins in the 50 free (:25.34) and 100 free (:56.48), Elkin won the diving program (205.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.36) and York was tops in the 200 free (2:15.43) and 500 free (6:08.23).
The Katfish also had individual wins from Logan Pitner in the 200 IM (2:18.92) and Jake Cleaver in the 100 backstroke (1:06.35).
Kokomo swept the relays. Cleaver, Elkin, Bryant and Caleb Smith won the 200 medley (1:59.31). Pitner, Elkin, Sean Ryals and York won the 200 free (1:37.61). And Pitner, York, Bryant and Ryals closed the meet with a win in the 400 free (3:46.93).
“I loved what I saw [from the boys team],” Fewell said. “This is my first year having the boys team. It was impressive to see the boys and how hard they’ve been working these first couple weeks before this first meet. We had several swimmers faster times in the very first meet than at any point last year, which is impressive and bodes well as we’re heading into the season.”
GIRLS SWIM
WESTERN 93, OAK HILL 93
Western had to settle for a tie after Oak Hill closed the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
“One place [in any event] would have made the difference in the meet, but that’s what happens sometimes,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I’m not disappointed in the girls’ effort, I just wish the outcome was more toward our side. They just got us with their depth. We won plenty of races. The two relays at the end were really close. If we had won the last relay [400 free], we would have won it. Their time was 4:11.36 and we were 4:11.68.
“This is a team sport and what we do as a team dictates the outcome of this meet. We just needed one place somewhere.”
Triple winner Jenaka Hawkins and double winner Delaney Lupoi led the Panthers. Individually, Hawkins won the 200 individual medley (2:23.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.73) and Lupoi was first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.37).
Also for Western, Anna Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:10.78), Genesis Everling won the 100 free (1:03.26) and Lupoi, Hawkins, Emma Shoemaker and Chase Hayes teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:03.98).
WRESTLING
KOKOMO 52, NW 24
The Wildkats dominated the visiting Tigers in the opening dual for both teams.
Wilmer Corrales (138-pound weight class), Taylor Duncan (160), Kymani Howard (170), Mitchell Wyrick (195), Branson Guge (285) and Nathan Conner (126) all recorded pins to account for 36 of Kokomo’s 52 points.
Also for the Kats, Jaquan East won a 5-2 decision at 152, Myles Lenoir won a 10-7 decision at 182, Omarion Clark-Stitts recorded a 16-8 major decision at 132 and Harvey Barr won by forfeit at 113.
“We were pleased,” Kokomo coach Miller said. “We had a couple freshmen win; we’re real proud of them. It was a good way to start the dual season. We won matches where we should have won and we won a couple closely contested matches that could have gone either way. That’s really all you can ask for.”
For the Tigers, Brodey Henry (145), Julian Creason (220), Isaac Baumgardner (106) and Tiquan Howell (120) all recorded pins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.