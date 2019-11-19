Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple led the way for Tri-Central’s girls basketball team in a 43-30 victory over Lewis Cass on Monday night at Sharpsville.
Fernung scored a game-high 19 points and Temple backed her with 16 points.
“Kenadie shot it well and Brittany, after having an off night at Tipton, shot it well too,” TC coach Jason Bales said.
The Trojans (2-3) outscored the Kings 19-2 in the first quarter to remove any suspense. The Trojans went on to lead 26-10 at halftime and 39-19 after the third quarter.
“We played well in spurts. Obviously, we had a great first quarter,” Bales said. “I thought our ball movement was pretty good. We did a nice job of getting out in transition and finding each other. Overall offensively, we did a nice job.”
Paxtyn Hicks led the Kings (0-4) with 12 points and Kyndal Silcox had 10 points.
Bales noted the Kings look improved under new coach Kyle Amor. Cass went 1-21 last season.
“They’re making adjustments and Kyle is doing a good job with them. They play hard,” he said.
TC hosts Taylor on Friday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Cass hosts Kokomo on Wednesday.
LEBANON 42, TAYLOR 35
Kelsi Langley (11 points) and Alison Pemberton (10) led the Titans in the road loss.
The Tigers (2-2) led 8-6 after the first quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 30-25 after the third quarter.
“They were just bigger and stronger,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “They pushed us around a little bit and I wanted to see how we would handle that. We missed some easy shots and we didn’t rebound very well. Bigger and stronger will do that to you.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and we were still in the game the whole game. We hung around. I’m proud of the kids — they didn’t give up, that’s for sure.”
Taylor (2-1) visits Tri-Central on Friday for an HHC game.
CARROLL 68, FAITH CH. 44
Kelsey Hammond poured in 29 points to lead Carroll’s rout of visiting Faith Christian. Megan Wagner backed Hammond with 15 points.
The Cougars led 20-6 after the first quarter, 32-17 at halftime and 51-29 after the third quarter.
At 5-0, the Cougars are off to their best start of the 21st century. They already have exceeded their win total from last season.
Carroll hosts Clinton Central in an HHC game Friday.
