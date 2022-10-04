Led by Kai Jackson and Matty Polk, Northwestern's boys soccer team hammered Tipton 11-0 in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional opener Monday.
Jackson exploded for five goals and Polk scored a brace. Polk had three assists and Jackson had two.
Also for the Tigers, Francesco Rosato scored two goals, Lucas Miller and Teegan Helmle had one goal and one assist each and Eric Hernandez had an assist.
Northwestern (12-6) advances to face Western (8-6-1) in the opening semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Western beat Northwestern 2-0 during the regular season.
Tipton closed the season 2-14-1.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, ELWOOD 0
The Comets breezed past the visiting Panthers 25-8, 25-19, 25-10.
Audra Flanary led the Comets' attack with nine kills and Jenna Odle had six kills. Flanary served 14 points and Odle and Hannah Morrisett served nine each.
Also for Eastern (13-11), Katie Hendricks led the defense with nine digs, Flanary had seven digs and seven serve receptions and Shelby Rice also had seven serve receptions.
WABASH 3, CASS 0
The Apaches beat the Kings 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.
Haley Miller led the Kings with five kills, Maci Garland had four kills and Elly Logan had eight assists. Garland led the defense with six digs.
"We started out slow, but then picked up our level of play to hang with a tough Wabash team," Cass coach Katie Cowell said. "Our serve receive was not our best [Monday], which makes everything else that much tougher. It was great to play a tough team like Wabash leading up to sectionals. Now we’ll take this next week to get in reps and last-minute prep for our match against Pioneer."
