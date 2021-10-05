Taylor's co-ed soccer team shook off a winless regular season to beat Anderson Prep 2-0 Monday in the opening match of the Class A boys sectional at Taylor.
Ryan Fleek and Sydnie Boley scored Taylor's goals. Fleek assisted on Boley's goal. Goalkeeper Owen Shimer had seven saves.
"It was great to finally get that monkey off of our back and pick up that first W," Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said, "and to do it in the opening round of sectionals makes it that much sweeter because in sectionals, it’s win or go home. Coach [Mike] Shane and I had been telling the team that we got a good draw and could win some games, if they [did] the work and played how we knew they could play. We finally put a full 80 minutes of soccer together [Monday] and it paid off.
"Coach Shane and I are just really happy for our team and how hard they have worked."
The Titans advance to play Sheridan in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
NW 1, OLE MISS 0
Wes Miller scored in the first half and the No. 14-ranked Tigers made the lead stand for a 1-0 victory over the host Indians in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional's opening round.
"I’ll say straight off the bat that Mississinewa really was a capable squad this season and someone we just didn’t want to face. They were hungry and came out early and hit a quick shot off the crossbar and I think we came out a little flat in the final third," Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. "They were OK with us possessing the ball in the midfield and wanted to hit us on the counter and they did just that.
"We had a couple chances we didn’t convert early and we got in our own heads after that, luckily they made a mistake on the backline and Wes Miller was able to sneak in for a tap in."
Northwestern improved to 13-2-2. Ole Miss closes the season 9-4-1.
The Tigers advance to face rival Western in Wednesday's semifinal round. The Tigers beat the Panthers twice during the regular season.
"We are going to have to be a lot more creative moving forward," Longgood said. "The Panthers are certainly playing their best football at the moment and are flying high with confidence. They look good. We certainly are forgetting our earlier games in the year and are just focused on going out and trying to stick with our game and do what we do best and try and limit Western on what they do best.
"It’s tough to beat a team three times, but I'm confident in these Northwestern boys and I'm confident in the preparation and hard work these guys have put in all year to play in big games like these."
WESTERN 8, TIPTON 0
Ray Weigt scored three goals and Lucas Pitzer and Brandon Cochran scored two apiece to highlight the Panthers' runaway victory in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional's opening round.
Also for Western (7-8-1), Carlos Del Aguila scored a goal, Nolan Kessler had two assists and Seth Baker had an assist.
Western advances to face rival Northwestern in the opening semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CARROLL 4, FAITH CH. 3
No. 15-ranked Carroll upset No. 6 Faith Christian 4-3 in the Class A Carroll Sectional's opener. The Cougars avenged a 7-2 loss to the Eagles in the regular season.
Eli Falkenberg scored three goals for the Cougars and Aydrial Taylor also scored. Noah Falkenberg and Owen Duff had two assists apiece. Cohen Miller had four saves in goal.
Carroll (13-2-2) advances to Wednesday's semifinal round.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, TAYLOR 0
Northwestern breezed to a 3-0 victory (25-9, 25-12, 25-10) to kick off the final week of the regular season.
Leah Carter led the Tigers' attack with 11 kills. Emily Goltz had seven kills, Ella Byrum had five kills and Jaci Elson distributed 23 assists. Eliza Byrum served 20 points and Ella Byrum had 14 points.
Defensively, Carter stuffed three blocks and Ella Byrum had eight digs.
Northwestern (22-1) hosts Eastern on Wednesday to close the regular season.
EASTERN 3, ELWOOD 1
The Comets beat the Panthers 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22) on Elwood's court.
Trista Rice and Jenna Odle floored 17 kills apiece and Kate Harrison had 13 kills. Emma Sandlin dished 46 assists. Rice served 15 points and Harrison had 13 points.
Defensively, Odle stuffed eight blocks, Makenna Titus led the back row with 20 receptions and 19 digs and Harrison had 20 digs.
Eastern (19-8) visits Northwestern on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.