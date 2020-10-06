Northwestern's Wes Miller slides into a shot to score around Eastern goalkeeper Kyle McCreary during the Tigers' 8-0 victory over the Comets in the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional's opening round Monday. Miller recorded three goals and four assists.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 6
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern's boys soccer team is looking to Wes Miller to fill a bigger role following leading scorer Jackson Hale's season-ending injury.
Miller met the challenge Monday.
The Tiger junior scored three goals and dished four assists to lead No. 18-ranked Northwestern past Eastern 8-0 in a clash of Howard County teams in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 21. Northwestern is the sectional's host.
"I thought Wes Miller easily played his best game of the season," Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. "He controlled the entire pitch and was everywhere. I think he really found his confidence [Monday] and that has been what’s missing since we lost Jackson."
Hale's injury happened in the final week of the regular season and in his absence, the Tigers' offense went quiet. There was a 1-1 draw against Western and a 4-0 loss to Logansport.
The Tigers came back to life in Monday's win. Zam Miller also scored three goals, Drew Bowser had a brace and Matt Polk had an assist.
"We ended up with 42 shots so we’ve got some work to do still with our finishing, but this was a huge win for us confidence-wise," Longgood said.
Northwestern (12-3-1) advances to face Western (4-6-2) in another all-county clash in Wednesday's semifinal round. Western beat Tipton 8-0 in Monday's opener.
The Tigers took control early against the Comets. It was 5-0 at halftime.
"Northwestern’s back line didn’t allow us to get very many opportunities forward," Eastern coach Todd Stout said. "Kyle [McCreary] did outstanding in goal. They had so many attacks that we were able to deflect or force them wide on their shots. But eventually they were able to put the ball over the top and run onto the ball."
The Comets' McCreary finished with 34 saves.
"He’s just unbelievable back there," the Tigers' Longgood said.
The Comets finished with a 4-9 record. They had won four of six to close the regular season.
"We knew it would be a challenge [Monday], but I thought we had good effort throughout," Stout said. "They left it on the field and I’m very proud of how we played."
WESTERN 8, TIPTON 0
The Panthers jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way in the Sectional 21 opener at Northwestern.
Lucas Pitzer, Nolan Kessler and Ray Weigt scored two goals apiece for Western. Seth Baker also scored and the Panthers scored on a Tipton own goal. Weigt and Mitchell Betz had two assists apiece and Mason Betz had one. Simha Sinkfield had three saves in goal.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
The Raiders broke away from a slim 1-0 halftime lead to beat the Wildkats 5-0 in the Class 3A McCutcheon Sectional's opening round.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, TAYLOR 0
Northwestern breezed past Taylor 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-8) to kick off the final week of the regular season.
The Tigers (13-10) showed a balanced attack. McKenna Layden floored 10 kills, Leah Carter had eight, Emily Goltz had seven and Kenzie Rogers had five. Rogers and Jaci Elson had 10 assists apiece.
Layden and Tori Closson served 10 points apiece and Morgan Walker served seven.
Defensively for the Tigers, Closson and Walker had eight digs apiece and Carter had two blocks.
EASTERN 3, ELWOOD 0
The Comets handled the visiting Panthers in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-15).
Emma Sandlin distributed 34 assists with Loralei Evans leading the hitters with 17 kills. Also for Eastern (16-10), Kate Harrison and Jaeleigh Secrease floored six kills apiece. Jenna Odle and Trista Rice led the Comets' serving with 11 points apiece.
Defensively, Odle had 15 digs, Sandlin had 13, Evans had 12, Harrison had 11 and Makenna Titus had 10. Titus had 12 serve receptions and Evans had 11.
