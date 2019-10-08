Kokomo defender Brennon Durham sends the ball up the side after beating Lafayette Jeff’s Adgar Del Real to the ball during the Class 3A Marion Sectional opener Monday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Wildkats fall in OTWildkats fall in OT
Prep roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 8
NW volleyball ties school record with 28th win
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys soccer team fell to Lafayette Jeff 2-0 Monday in the Class 3A Marion Sectional opener.
Following a scoreless draw in regulation, the Bronchos scored once in each seven-minute OT session to take the win and end the Kats’ season.
Kokomo defender Brennon Durham sends the ball up the side after beating Lafayette Jeff’s Adgar Del Real to the ball during the Class 3A Marion Sectional opener Monday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokom's Al-Hassan Al-Zayed and Lafayette Jeff Adres Gualajara heading. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. A Kokomo shot by Al-Hassan Al-Zayed is blocked by Lafayette Jeff keeper Kaden Hardesty. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. A Kokomo shot by David Anderson-Penn is blocked by Lafayette Jeff keeper. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Anjelo Flores going after a kick over the defence but the keeper got it. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Cole Boruff shoots wide to the left on his shot. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Omarion Clark-Stitts puts pressure on the keeper. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Sean Ryals fights for the ball with Laf Jeff's Ruben Armenta. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Anjelo Flores on a kick down field trying to take it in but is called off sides. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Mitchell Wyrick heads the ball while defending the goal holding the score to zero till extra time. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo HS boys loose to Lafayette Jeff HS during extra time 2-0 in the Marion sectional on Oct. 7, 2019. Kokomo's Anjelo Flores tries to head the ball in on a corner kick but it went high. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
The Bronchos beat the Kats 3-1 during the regular season.
“We defended much better. Our team shape was much better than the first time we played them,” coach Aaron Blessing said. “We kind of played the way that I thought we’d be able to play most of the year which is be sound defensively and look for counter opportunities.”
Blessing said the Kats had a few scoring chances in regulation.
“Gabriel Araujo Lage hit the crossbar on one shot and he also forced the goalkeeper to make a good save on another shot. We should have put the rebound back in on that one, but did not,” he said.
From there, the Bronchos took advantage of Kat mistakes in the OT sessions.
“It wasn’t what they created, it’s what we created, the mistakes that we made,” Blessing said. “But the boys played hard. It was a good match.”
Kokomo goalkeeper Joey McConnell recorded nine saves. Blessing noted the freshman allowed three goals or less for the 10th time.
The Kats finished 3-9-1.
“We made some progress,” Blessing said. “I think our youth and inexperience took a lot longer to settle into playing. That was evident by the simple errors that plagued us early in the season, but not as many of those [Monday]. We were sharper and more focused and obviously played well enough to be even with them.”
OLE MISS 6, TIPTON 1
Up 2-0 at halftime, Mississinewa gradually padded its lead in beating Tipton 6-1 in the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional opener.
Nathan Leap scored Tipton’s lone goal. The Blue Devils finished the season 4-13-2.
OAK HILL 14, PERU 0
The Golden Eagles overwhelmed the Bengal Tigers in the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening round.
AND. PREP 3, TC 1
Tri-Central dropped a 3-1 decision to Anderson Prep in the Class A Sheridan Sectional opener.
The Trojans closed the season with a 1-13-2 record.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, ELWOOD 0
Loralei Evans floored 19 kills to lead the Comets past the Panthers in three (25-14, 27-25, 25-19).
Evans also had 10 service points and seven digs. Also for Eastern (19-11), McKenzie Cooper had 10 kills, Kate Harrison and Neely McKnight had five kills apiece, Emma Sandlin distributed 28 assists, Kate Harrison served 14 points and Grace Kuhlman had 15 serve receptions and nine digs.
“Neely McKnight did a great job stepping in after Allie Bratcher went down with an ankle injury,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
The Comets close the regular season with a pair of tough matches. After visiting Northwestern (28-2) on Wednesday, Eastern travels to Carroll (21-4) on Thursday to battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
NW 3, TAYLOR 0
Northwestern handled Taylor in three (25-6, 25-15, 25-10) for its 18th straight win.
Madison Layden slammed nine kills to lead a balanced Tiger attack. Leah Carter had seven kills, McKenna Layden had six and Klair Merrell had five. Kendall Rooze had 18 assists and Madison Layden had five.
Rooze served 13 points and Merrell served 11. Defensively, Carter stuffed three blocks.
At 28-2, the Tigers have matched the program’s record for single-season wins.
